Several shootings involving motorists reported Wednesday on St. Louis

Three separate shootings took place Wednesday in St. Louis involving motorists.

At about 3:10 p.m., a 24-year-old man crashed through a fence after being shot at and losing control of his vehicle. Someone opened fire on him, wounding him in the neck, head and arms.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, he crashed his vehicle into a fence in the 4700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, just south of Interstate 70. The man was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived but after being taken to a hospital, he was reported as critical but stable.

About 40 minutes after the first shooting, a woman and a man were shot at in the intersection of Goodfellow and Martin Luther King Drive. They were stopped at the intersection when a man opened fire on their vehicle. The 28-year-old woman was shot in the arm. They tried to escape but crashed their vehicle. She was reported as stable. The man accompanying her wasn’t hurt.

A Bi-State bus also received gunfire on Wednesday. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Police have still no suspect and it’s unclear if any of the three shootings were related.



