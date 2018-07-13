Several shootings involving motorists reported Wednesday on St. Louis

Three separate shootings took place Wednesday in St. Louis involving motorists.
At about 3:10 p.m., a 24-year-old man crashed through a fence after being shot at and losing control of his vehicle. Someone opened fire on him, wounding him in the neck, head and arms.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, he crashed his vehicle into a fence in the 4700 block of Goodfellow Boulevard, just south of Interstate 70. The man was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived but after being taken to a hospital, he was reported as critical but stable.
About 40 minutes after the first shooting, a woman and a man were shot at in the intersection of Goodfellow and Martin Luther King Drive. They were stopped at the intersection when a man opened fire on their vehicle. The 28-year-old woman was shot in the arm. They tried to escape but crashed their vehicle. She was reported as stable. The man accompanying her wasn’t hurt.
A Bi-State bus also received gunfire on Wednesday. Fortunately, no one was hurt. Police have still no suspect and it’s unclear if any of the three shootings were related.
Varios tiroteos involucrando a automovilistas reportados el miércoles en St. Louis
Tres tiroteos separados ocurrieron el miércoles en St. Louis involucrando a automovilistas.
Apro-ximadamente a las 3:10 p.m., un hombre de 24 años se estrelló contra una valla después de recibir disparos y perder el control de su vehículo. Alguien le disparó, hiriéndolo en el cuello, la cabeza y los brazos.
Según el St. Louis Post-Dispatch, el hombre estrelló su vehículo en una valla en la cuadra 4700 de Goodfellow Boulevard, justo al sur de la Interestatal 70. El hombre estaba inconsciente y no respiraba cuando llegó la policía, pero después de ser llevado a un hospital, fue reportado como crítico pero estable.
Aproximadamente 40 minutos después del primer tiroteo, dispararon contra una mujer y un hombre en la intersección de Goodfellow y Martin Luther King Drive. Estaban detenidos en la intersección cuando un hombre abrió fuego contra su vehículo. La mujer, de 28 años, recibió un disparo en el brazo. Intentaron escapar pero chocaron su automóvil. Ella fue reportada como estable. El hombre que la acompañaba no fue herido.
Un autobús bi-estatal también recibió disparos el miércoles. Afortunadamente, nadie salió herido. La policía aún no tiene sospechosos y no está claro si alguno de los tres tiroteos estuvo relacionado.