Several streets to be closed ahead of Fair St. Louis

As preparations for Fair St. Louis continue, crews will begin closing several streets in downtown St. Louis Tuesday morning.
The Fourth of July celebration will feature three nights of concerts at the Gateway Arch National Park.
KMOV reports that the following roadways were closed on Monday:
- Northbound lanes of Memorial Drive from Walnut to Poplar
- Walnut Street exit off Interstate 44 and the Poplar Street Bridge
- Walnut Street from Memorial Drive to 4th Street
The local news source informs that MoDOT plans to reopen the planned closures of Walnut Street at 5 a.m. on July 9.
Meanwhile, this week, crees plan to shut down traffic flowing through the following city streets:
July 2
- Market Street from Broadway to Memorial
- Market Street from Memorial Drive to 4th Street
- Northbound Memorial Drive from Walnut to Market
- Fourth Street from Walnut to Chestnut
All lanes will reopen on July 8 at 6 a.m.
July 4
- Washington Ave from 1st Street to 2nd Street
All lanes of Washington Ave will reopen at 10 p.m. on July 6.
Varias calles cerrarán por preparaciones de Fair St. Louis
A medida que continúan los preparativos para Fair St. Louis, las cuadrillas comenzarán a cerrar varias calles en el centro de St. Louis el martes por la mañana.
La celebración del cuatro de julio contará con tres noches de conciertos en el Parque Nacional Gateway Arch.
KMOV informa que las siguientes carreteras se cerraron el lunes:
– Carriles hacia el norte de Memorial Drive desde Walnut hasta Poplar
– Salida de Walnut Street junto a la carretera interestatal 44 y el puente Poplar Street
– Walnut Street desde Memorial Drive hasta 4th Street
La fuente de noticias local informa que MoDOT planea reabrir los cierres planeados de Walnut Street a las 5 a.m. del 9 de julio.
Mientras tanto, esta semana, crees planea cerrar el tráfico que fluye a través de las siguientes calles de la ciudad:
2 de julio
– Market Street desde Broadway hasta Memorial
– Market Street desde Memorial Drive hasta 4th Street
– Memorial Drive en dirección norte desde Walnut al mercado
– Cuarta calle de nogal a castaño.
Todos los carriles reabrirán el 8 de julio a las 6 a.m.
4 de julio
Washington Ave desde 1st Street hasta 2nd Street
Todos los carriles de Washington Ave reabrirán a las 10 p.m. el 6 de julio.