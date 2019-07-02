Several streets to be closed ahead of Fair St. Louis

As preparations for Fair St. Louis continue, crews will begin closing several streets in downtown St. Louis Tuesday morning.

The Fourth of July celebration will feature three nights of concerts at the Gateway Arch National Park.

KMOV reports that the following roadways were closed on Monday:

Northbound lanes of Memorial Drive from Walnut to Poplar

Walnut Street exit off Interstate 44 and the Poplar Street Bridge

Walnut Street from Memorial Drive to 4th Street

The local news source informs that MoDOT plans to reopen the planned closures of Walnut Street at 5 a.m. on July 9.

Meanwhile, this week, crees plan to shut down traffic flowing through the following city streets:

July 2

Market Street from Broadway to Memorial

Market Street from Memorial Drive to 4th Street

Northbound Memorial Drive from Walnut to Market

Fourth Street from Walnut to Chestnut

All lanes will reopen on July 8 at 6 a.m.

July 4

Washington Ave from 1st Street to 2nd Street

All lanes of Washington Ave will reopen at 10 p.m. on July 6.