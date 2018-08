Several taken to hospital after school bus crash in O’Fallon, Mo

A school bus crashed in O’Fallon, Missouri on Wednesday morning. Emergency crews are on the scene.

Early reports indicate that a school bus carrying 35 children crashed and overturned on Hickory Hill Drive, near Genteman Road around 7 a.m.

Two students and the driver were transported to a nearby hospital.

Three students were evaluated on the scene.

The bus was transporting students that attend the North Middle School in the Fort Zumwalt School district.

A spokesperson for the school district confirmed to News 4 that one of their buses was involved in an accident. An official said students were traveling to the school for their first day of classes.

Students who were involved in the crash and were uninjured are being picked up by parents and school officials.