Sexually violent priest admits crimes in St. Louis County

The priest who was the first to be labeled sexually violent in Illinois has admitted to abusing two boys in Missouri.
Fox 2 reports that Fred Lenczycki pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of sodomy for crimes that occurred in the early 1990s. He was serving at a parish in north St. Louis County at the time.
The local news source informs that Lenczycki admitted to grabbing the genitals of one boy and trying to force the other to expose himself. His sentencing is scheduled for August.
Church and court files say that Lenczycki, who is now 74 years old and lives in suburban Chicago, has admitted to abusing as many as 30 boys over 25 years in Illinois, Missouri, and California.
Lenczycki was removed from the ministry in 2002, when he was charged with sexually abusing three boys at a church in Hinsdale, Illinois, in the 1980s.
Sacerdote sexualmente violento admite crímenes en condado de St. Louis
El sacerdote que fue el primero en ser etiquetado como sexualmente violento en Illinois admitió haber abusado de dos niños en Missouri.
Fox 2 informa que Fred Lenczycki se declaró culpable el miércoles de dos cargos de sodomía por delitos que ocurrieron a principios de la década de 1990. Él estaba sirviendo en una parroquia en el norte del condado de St. Louis en ese momento.
La fuente de noticias local informa que Lenczycki admitió haber tomado los genitales de un niño y tratar de obligar al otro a exponerse. Su sentencia está programada para agosto.
Los archivos de la iglesia y de la corte dicen que Lenczycki, que ahora tiene 74 años y vive en los suburbios de Chicago, ha admitido haber abusado de hasta 30 niños mayores de 25 años en Illinois, Misuri y California.
Lenczycki fue destituido del ministerio en 2002, cuando fue acusado de abusar sexualmente de tres niños en una iglesia en Hinsdale, Illinois, en la década de 1980.