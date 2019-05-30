Sexually violent priest admits crimes in St. Louis County

The priest who was the first to be labeled sexually violent in Illinois has admitted to abusing two boys in Missouri.

Fox 2 reports that Fred Lenczycki pleaded guilty on Wednesday to two counts of sodomy for crimes that occurred in the early 1990s. He was serving at a parish in north St. Louis County at the time.

The local news source informs that Lenczycki admitted to grabbing the genitals of one boy and trying to force the other to expose himself. His sentencing is scheduled for August.

Church and court files say that Lenczycki, who is now 74 years old and lives in suburban Chicago, has admitted to abusing as many as 30 boys over 25 years in Illinois, Missouri, and California.

Lenczycki was removed from the ministry in 2002, when he was charged with sexually abusing three boys at a church in Hinsdale, Illinois, in the 1980s.