Shakira will face tax fraud accusations in Spanish court in June

Colombian singer Shakira will have to appear before a Spanish court on June 12 to face accusations of failing to pay 14.5 million euros (16.5 million dollars) in tax, according to a court in the Catalonia region.

Reuters reports that a court statement dated January 22 summoning her was published on Tuesday.

Prosecutors filed charges in December claiming Shakira failed to pay tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014, during which time she lived in the Spanish region of Catalonia.

Shakira’s representatives disputed the claim, saying in a statement following the filing of the accusation, that the singer did not live in Spain until 2015 and that she had met all of her tax obligations.

The singer regularly attends football matches of her partner, Gerard Piqué, who plays for the Catalonian soccer team of Barcelona. Piqué and Shakira have two children together.