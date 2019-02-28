Shakira will face tax fraud accusations in Spanish court in June

Colombian singer Shakira will have to appear before a Spanish court on June 12 to face accusations of failing to pay 14.5 million euros (16.5 million dollars) in tax, according to a court in the Catalonia region.
Reuters reports that a court statement dated January 22 summoning her was published on Tuesday.
Prosecutors filed charges in December claiming Shakira failed to pay tax on income earned between 2012 and 2014, during which time she lived in the Spanish region of Catalonia.
Shakira’s representatives disputed the claim, saying in a statement following the filing of the accusation, that the singer did not live in Spain until 2015 and that she had met all of her tax obligations.
The singer regularly attends football matches of her partner, Gerard Piqué, who plays for the Catalonian soccer team of Barcelona. Piqué and Shakira have two children together.
Shakira enfrentará acusaciones de fraude fiscal en tribunal español en junio
La cantante colombiana Shakira tendrá que comparecer ante un tribunal español el 12 de junio para enfrentar las acusaciones de no pagar 14,5 millones de euros (16,5 millones de dólares) en impuestos, según un tribunal de la región de Cataluña.
Reuters informa que una declaración judicial fechada el 22 de enero que fue convocada fue publicada el martes.
Los fiscales presentaron cargos en diciembre alegando que Shakira no pagó impuestos sobre los ingresos obtenidos entre 2012 y 2014, tiempo durante el cual vivió en la región española de Cataluña.
Los representantes de Shakira cuestionaron el reclamo y dijeron en una declaración luego de la presentación de la acusación, que la cantante no vivió en España hasta el 2015 y que ella había cumplido con todas sus obligaciones fiscales.
La cantante asiste regularmente a los partidos de fútbol de su compañero, Gerard Piqué, que juega para el equipo de fútbol catalán de Barcelona. Piqué y Shakira tienen dos hijos juntos.