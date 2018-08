Shooter who killed teen on his birthday used stolen vehicle; police ask for help to locate it

The shooter who killed a St. Louis teen on his 17th birthday during the weekend used a stolen sedan to flee, according to police.

The St. Louis Police Department released surveillance images of the car, a red or maroon 2009 four-door Pontiac G8. Authorities claim the vehicle was used in the shooting of Armond Latimore, who was celebrating his 17th birthday when he was gunned down outside a Chinese restaurant on North Grand Boulevard on Saturday.

The car was taken during a carjacking that took place on August 2nd, at Sullivan Avenue and 14th Street, police say. The victim said he was sitting in his car in the Old North St. Louis neighborhood at around 11 a.m., when another car pulled over and masked gunman demanded the victim’s car.

Latimore was shot outside Bing Las Chop Suey in the 3100 block of North Grand Boulevard. The police department hasn’t released information regarding a motive nor do they have a detailed description of the carjacker or Latimore’s killer, and it wasn’t clear whether they are the same person.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on locating the vehicle to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Callers might be eligible for a reward.