Shooting at El Paso: multiple people dead, many more injured

Police have confirmed “multiple fatalities” after a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas. One suspect is in custody, according to police. Authorities have warned locals to stay away from the area of the Cielo Vista Mall, which encompasses the largest mall in El Paso and a Mal Mart next door, where the shooting appears to have begun.

According to CBS News, Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, a police spokesman, said a male suspect was in custody and was no longer danger to the public. El Paso Police had initially tweeted that they had received reports of “multiple shooters” but police later said they believed there had been only one gunman.

Many people were rushed to nearby hospitals. University of Medical Center of El Paso told CBS News that it had received 11 victims, including one who died. Among the injured was a 4-month-old child, and two other children, ages 2 and 9.

The local police department tweeted at 11:03 local time that it was responding to an active shooter situation near the Cielo Vista Mall, on the city’s east side. The shooting appears to have originated at a Walmart, which is part of the mall.

The police apprehended a shooter, but have not yet released his identity. The identities of both the fatal victims and those injured have not been released either.

President Donald Trump expressed his condolences via Twitter: “Terrible shootings in El Paso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with state and local authorities, and law enforcement. Spoke to governor to pledge total support of federal government. God be with you all!”

Meanwhile, presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, who represented El Paso in Congress until January of this year, said he will leave the campaign trail to be with his family and members of his former district.