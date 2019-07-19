Shooting in St. Louis’ Lewis Place neighborhood leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

A shooting took place in the Lewis Place neighborhood of St. Louis, and homicide detectives were called to the scene just after 10 a.m. in the area of Newberry Terrace and North Taylor, near Beckett Park.
According to authorities, a group of people were walking on the sidewalk when a white car pulled up and the people inside started firing.
KMOV reports that witnesses said they heard more than 30 shots fired.
John Miller, a neighbor of the area, told the local news source: “I heard these rapid popping sounds. They sounded like firecrackers but then they got heavier and more rapid. I came out of the front door of my house and I looked across the park and saw… they were hurriedly running this way.”
The neighbor was referring to a group of kids, who had gathered for a youth Bible study in the park that morning and can be seen on video fleeing as the attack takes place.
Investigators believe assault rifles were used in the incident.
One man was killed in the shooting and another man was hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
Disparos en vecindario Lewis Place de St. Louis deja 1 muerto y 1 herido
Un tiroteo tuvo lugar en el vecindario Lewis Place de St. Louis, y los detectives de homicidios fueron llamados a la escena poco después de las 10 am en el área de Newberry Terrace y North Taylor, cerca de Beckett Park.
Según las autoridades, un grupo de personas caminaba por la acera cuando un automóvil blanco se detuvo y la gente comenzó a disparar.
KMOV informa que los testigos dijeron que escucharon más de 30 disparos.
John Miller, un vecino del área, dijo a la fuente de noticias local: “Escuché estos rápidos sonidos de estallido. Sonaban como petardos, pero luego se hicieron más pesados y más rápidos. Salí por la puerta principal de mi casa, miré por el parque y vi que … corrían apresuradamente hacia aquí “.
El vecino se refería a un grupo de niños, que se habían reunido para un estudio bíblico para jóvenes en el parque esa mañana y se pueden ver en un video que huye mientras se produce el ataque.
Los investigadores creen que se usaron rifles de asalto en el incidente.
Un hombre murió en el tiroteo y otro hombre fue hospitalizado con heridas de bala.