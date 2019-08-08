Shooting leaves 13-year-old injured in north St. Louis

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the foot on Wednesday evening as a result of a shooting in St. Louis’ Columbus Square neighborhood.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police were called after the boy arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound at around 10 p.m.

The teen said he was walking in the 1200 block of Casa Avenue with two other boys, 13 and 14, at around 8:30 p.m. or 9 p.m., when they heard gunshots and got out of the area on foot.

The boy then called a parent who took him to the hospital.

Authorities say that the two boys with the victim have not been identified.

This year has seen a rise in minors injured due to shootings in the city of St. Louis and the surrounding area.