Shooting leaves 13-year-old injured in north St. Louis

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the foot on Wednesday evening as a result of a shooting in St. Louis’ Columbus Square neighborhood.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police were called after the boy arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound at around 10 p.m.
The teen said he was walking in the 1200 block of Casa Avenue with two other boys, 13 and 14, at around 8:30 p.m. or 9 p.m., when they heard gunshots and got out of the area on foot.
The boy then called a parent who took him to the hospital.
Authorities say that the two boys with the victim have not been identified.
This year has seen a rise in minors injured due to shootings in the city of St. Louis and the surrounding area.
Tiroteo en norte de St. Louis deja a niño de 13 años herido
Un niño de 13 años recibió un disparo en el pie el miércoles por la noche como resultado de un tiroteo en el barrio de Columbus Square en St. Louis.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que se llamó a la policía después de que el niño llegó al hospital con una herida de bala alrededor de las 10 p.m.
El adolescente dijo que estaba caminando en la cuadra 1200 de Casa Avenue con otros dos niños, de 13 y 14 años, alrededor de las 8:30 p.m. o 9 p.m., cuando escucharon disparos y salieron del área a pie.
El niño llamó a un padre que lo llevó al hospital.
Las autoridades dicen que los dos niños con la víctima no han sido identificados.
Este año ha habido un aumento de menores heridos debido a tiroteos en la ciudad de St. Louis y sus alrededores.