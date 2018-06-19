Shooting outside St. Louis bar claims one victim, injures two

A shooting Sunday night outside the Olive Bar in St. Louis claimed the life of one victim and left two more injured, according to police.
The shooting erupted outside the bar located in the 3037 of Olive Street at 11:58 pm, said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden. All three victims were in their 20s. The victims injured were reported as stable, with one being shot in the stomach and another one in the leg.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Hayden said a private event was taking place at the Olive Bar, but it was unknown if the victims had attended the event or knew each other.
FOX 2 reports that there was an exchange of gunfire and casings from multiple weapons were found and marked all through the area.
Police closed streets to nearby traffic, including the area around Olive Bar, between Compton and Garrison avenues.
Authorities are still looking for the suspects.
Tiroteo fuera de bar de St. Louis deja muerto a uno, hiere a dos
Un tiroteo el domingo por la noche frente al Olive Bar en St. Louis resultó en una víctima muerta y dejó dos heridos más, según la policía.
El tiroteo estalló afuera del bar ubicado en el 3037 de Olive Street a las 11:58 p.m., dijo el jefe de policía de St. Louis, John Hayden. Las tres víctimas tenían más de 20 años. Las víctimas heridas fueron reportadas como estables, una recibió un disparo en el estómago y otra en la pierna.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que Hayden dijo que se estaba llevando a cabo un evento privado en el Olive Bar, pero no se sabía si las víctimas habían asistido al evento o si se conocían.
FOX 2 informa que hubo un intercambio de disparos y cascos de múltiples armas fueron encontrados y marcados en toda el área.
La policía cerró las calles al tráfico cercano, incluida el área alrededor de Olive Bar, entre las avenidas Compton y Garrison.
Las autoridades todavía están buscando a los sospechosos.