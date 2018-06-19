Shooting outside St. Louis bar claims one victim, injures two

A shooting Sunday night outside the Olive Bar in St. Louis claimed the life of one victim and left two more injured, according to police.

The shooting erupted outside the bar located in the 3037 of Olive Street at 11:58 pm, said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden. All three victims were in their 20s. The victims injured were reported as stable, with one being shot in the stomach and another one in the leg.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Hayden said a private event was taking place at the Olive Bar, but it was unknown if the victims had attended the event or knew each other.

FOX 2 reports that there was an exchange of gunfire and casings from multiple weapons were found and marked all through the area.

Police closed streets to nearby traffic, including the area around Olive Bar, between Compton and Garrison avenues.

Authorities are still looking for the suspects.