Six children injured in St. Louis County crash

Six children were injured as a result of a collision between two cars on Thursday night.

KMOV reports that, at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Hanley Road and Albin Avenue, after the driver of a Ford Focus was hit by the driver of a Ford Taurus, when she attempted to turn off Hanley onto Albin.

The 29-year-old driver of the Ford Focus was unhurt, but six children were in her car.

Two children are nine years old, three are ten years old and one is 18 months old.

The six children were taken to hospitals in the area. The 18-month-old and one of the 10-year-olds remain in critical condition.

The Taurus was being driven by a 33-year-old man, who was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated. He was uninjured in the crash and has not yet officially been charged.