Six federal lawsuits filed against St. Louis police over 2017 Stockley protests

Six more federal lawsuits have been filed against St. Louis police regarding their behavior at the 2017 protests that followed the acquittal last year of former police Officer Jason Stockley.

The lawsuits were filed on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis and focus on a protest near Ballpark Village on Sept. 29, 2017.

In the lawsuits, it’s claimed that police threw the Rev. Darryl Gray to the ground, broke his glasses, and then arrested him.

Protester Calvin Kennedy was also a victim of police brutality as he was shocked with a Taser without warning and without being issued any commands, according to the lawsuit.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the four other suits were filed by those who say they were pepper-sprayed by police for complaining about the treatment of Gray and Kennedy. They were filed by 5th Ward Committeeman Rasheen Aldridge, St. Louis County residents Crystal Brown and Amir Brandy, and longtime live streamer Heather DeMian.

Current Chief John Hayden, Officer William Olsen, two unidentified officers and the city, are identified as the defendants by the lawsuits.

The suits says that protesters, acting “peacefully and calmly” were returning to the stadium about 9 p.m., when police arrested Gray and Kennedy.

City officials have declined to comment on the suits filed on Tuesday as well as a number of federal lawsuits that have filed in recent weeks over the same event last year, when Stockley was acquitted on a murder charge.