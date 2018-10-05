Six federal lawsuits filed against St. Louis police over 2017 Stockley protests

Six more federal lawsuits have been filed against St. Louis police regarding their behavior at the 2017 protests that followed the acquittal last year of former police Officer Jason Stockley.
The lawsuits were filed on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis and focus on a protest near Ballpark Village on Sept. 29, 2017.
In the lawsuits, it’s claimed that police threw the Rev. Darryl Gray to the ground, broke his glasses, and then arrested him.
Protester Calvin Kennedy was also a victim of police brutality as he was shocked with a Taser without warning and without being issued any commands, according to the lawsuit.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the four other suits were filed by those who say they were pepper-sprayed by police for complaining about the treatment of Gray and Kennedy. They were filed by 5th Ward Committeeman Rasheen Aldridge, St. Louis County residents Crystal Brown and Amir Brandy, and longtime live streamer Heather DeMian.
Current Chief John Hayden, Officer William Olsen, two unidentified officers and the city, are identified as the defendants by the lawsuits.
The suits says that protesters, acting “peacefully and calmly” were returning to the stadium about 9 p.m., when police arrested Gray and Kennedy.
City officials have declined to comment on the suits filed on Tuesday as well as a number of federal lawsuits that have filed in recent weeks over the same event last year, when Stockley was acquitted on a murder charge.
Seis juicios federales presentados contra policía de St. Louis respecto a protestas de Stockley en 2017
Se han presentado seis demandas federales más contra la policía de St. Louis con respecto a su comportamiento en las protestas de 2017 que siguieron a la absolución el año pasado del ex oficial de policía Jason Stockley.
Las demandas se presentaron el martes en el Tribunal de Distrito de los EE. UU. en St. Louis y se enfocan en una protesta cerca de Ballpark Village el 29 de septiembre de 2017.
En las demandas, se afirma que la policía arrojó al reverendo Darryl Gray al suelo, le rompieron los lentes y luego lo arrestaron.
El manifestante Calvin Kennedy también fue víctima de la brutalidad policial, ya que fue golpeado con un Taser sin previo aviso y sin recibir ninguna orden, según la demanda.
El Post-Dispatch informa que las otras cuatro demandas fueron presentadas por aquellos que dicen que fueron rociados con pimienta por la policía por quejarse del tratamiento de Gray y Kennedy. Fueron presentados por el Comisario de distrito 5, Rasheen Aldridge, los residentes del condado de St. Louis, Crystal Brown y Amir Brandy, y la livestreamer Heather DeMian.
El actual jefe John Hayden, el oficial William Olsen, dos oficiales no identificados y la ciudad, son identificados como los acusados por las demandas.
Las demandas dicen que los manifestantes, actuando “pacíficamente y con calma” regresaban al estadio alrededor de las 9 de la noche, cuando la policía arrestó a Gray y Kennedy.
Los funcionarios de la ciudad se negaron a comentar sobre las demandas presentadas el martes, así como a varias demandas federales que se presentaron en las últimas semanas sobre el mismo evento el año pasado, cuando Stockley fue absuelto por un cargo de asesinato.