Six men beat victim in MetroLink; three suspects charged, three still at large

Six men attacked a rider on board of a MetroLink train on Monday, between St. Charles Rock Road and the University of Missouri-St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Jahma A. Swanigan, 23-year old Jody Dale and 31-year-old Eddie Maurice Price were charged with assault on the first-degree after police took them into custody.

The victim, Jeremy Davis, was reportedly punched and kicked on the floor of a MetroLink train car at around 4 p.m.

The bail for the release of the suspects was set between $75,000 and $150,000 dollars for each one. The six suspects fled the crime scene when the train reached the UMSL South station. The attack was recorded on surveillance video.

Three suspects remain at large and police are looking for them. A police statement released this week said that “the men repeatedly kicked and punched the victim, striking him repeatedly in the face and all over his body… The victim suffered an orbital bone fracture and other facial fractures as well as other injuries elsewhere.”

Dale, one of the suspects in custody, admitted his participation in the assault, claiming it was in retaliation for the victim stealing money and a gun from Dale’s aunt. Said incident had not been reported to police.