Six men beat victim in MetroLink; three suspects charged, three still at large

Six men attacked a rider on board of a MetroLink train on Monday, between St. Charles Rock Road and the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Jahma A. Swanigan, 23-year old Jody Dale and 31-year-old Eddie Maurice Price were charged with assault on the first-degree after police took them into custody.
The victim, Jeremy Davis, was reportedly punched and kicked on the floor of a MetroLink train car at around 4 p.m.
The bail for the release of the suspects was set between $75,000 and $150,000 dollars for each one. The six suspects fled the crime scene when the train reached the UMSL South station. The attack was recorded on surveillance video.
Three suspects remain at large and police are looking for them. A police statement released this week said that “the men repeatedly kicked and punched the victim, striking him repeatedly in the face and all over his body… The victim suffered an orbital bone fracture and other facial fractures as well as other injuries elsewhere.”
Dale, one of the suspects in custody, admitted his participation in the assault, claiming it was in retaliation for the victim stealing money and a gun from Dale’s aunt. Said incident had not been reported to police.
Seis hombres golpearon a víctima en MetroLink; tres sospechosos en custodia, tres aún en libertad
Seis hombres atacaron a un pasajero a bordo de un tren MetroLink el lunes, entre St. Charles Rock Road y la Universidad de Missouri-St. Louis.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que Jahma A. Swanigan, de 23 años, Jody Dale, de 23, y Eddie Maurice Price, de 31, fueron acusados de asalto en primer grado luego de que la policía los arrestara.
Según los informes, la víctima, Jeremy Davis, recibió puñetazos y patadas mientras estaba en el piso de un vagón de tren MetroLink alrededor de las 4 p.m.
La fianza por la liberación de los sospechosos se fijó entre $75,000 y $150,000 dólares para cada uno. Los seis sospechosos huyeron de la escena del crimen cuando el tren llegó a la estación UMSL South. El ataque fue grabado en un video de vigilancia.
Tres sospechosos siguen prófugos y la policía los está buscando. Una declaración policial divulgada esta semana decía que “los hombres patearon repetidamente y golpearon a la víctima, golpeándolo reiteradamente en la cara y en todo su cuerpo … La víctima sufrió una fractura orbital de los huesos y otras fracturas faciales y otras en otros lugares”.
Dale, uno de los sospechosos en custodia, admitió su participación en el asalto, alegando que fue en represalia por que la víctima robó dinero y un arma de la tía de Dale. Dicho incidente no fue denunciado a la policía.