Six people arrested in “attack” plot against French president Emmanuel Macron

Six people, five men and one woman, have been arrested in France on suspicion of planning to carry out a “violent” attack on President Emmanuel Macron, according to officials.
The individuals were arrested by the French security services in Brittany, northeast and southeast France. The BBC reports that an investigation is taking place into a “criminal terrorist association,” according to a judicial source.
Details of the alleged plot have not yet been released.
Prosecutors said on Tuesday that “this investigation is looking into a plot, vague and ill-defined at this stage, involving violent action against the president of the republic.”
The suspects had reportedly been under surveillance by France’s domestic security agency.
The arrests took place in the easter French regions of Moselle and Isere, and the northern region of Ile-et-Vilaine.
Macron is currently touring the battlefields of northern France as he marks the centenary of the World War One Armistice.
Seis personas arrestadas en complot de “ataque” contra presidente francés Emmanuel Macron
Seis personas, cinco hombres y una mujer, fueron arrestadas en Francia bajo sospecha de planear llevar a cabo un ataque “violento” contra el presidente Emmanuel Macron, según funcionarios.
Los individuos fueron arrestados por los servicios de seguridad franceses en Bretaña, noreste y sureste de Francia. La BBC informa que se está llevando a cabo una investigación sobre una “asociación terrorista criminal”, según una fuente judicial.
Los detalles del supuesto complot aún no han sido revelados.
Los fiscales dijeron el martes que “esta investigación está investigando un complot, vago y mal definido en esta etapa, que involucra acciones violentas contra el presidente de la república”.
Según los informes, los sospechosos habían estado bajo vigilancia por la agencia de seguridad nacional de Francia.
Los arrestos se llevaron a cabo en las regiones francesas del este de Moselle e Isere, y en la región norte de Ile-et-Vilaine.
Macron actualmente está recorriendo los campos de batalla del norte de Francia mientras marca el centenario del Armisticio de la Primera Guerra Mundial.