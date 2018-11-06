Six people arrested in “attack” plot against French president Emmanuel Macron

Six people, five men and one woman, have been arrested in France on suspicion of planning to carry out a “violent” attack on President Emmanuel Macron, according to officials.

The individuals were arrested by the French security services in Brittany, northeast and southeast France. The BBC reports that an investigation is taking place into a “criminal terrorist association,” according to a judicial source.

Details of the alleged plot have not yet been released.

Prosecutors said on Tuesday that “this investigation is looking into a plot, vague and ill-defined at this stage, involving violent action against the president of the republic.”

The suspects had reportedly been under surveillance by France’s domestic security agency.

The arrests took place in the easter French regions of Moselle and Isere, and the northern region of Ile-et-Vilaine.

Macron is currently touring the battlefields of northern France as he marks the centenary of the World War One Armistice.