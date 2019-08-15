Six Philadelphia police officers shot, 2 officers remain inside home with suspect barricaded

At least six Philadelphia police officers were shot during a gun battle in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga section on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say that another officer was injured in a car crash while heading two the scene. The injured police officers were rushed to the hospital, and two more officers remain inside a home on the second floor with three prisoners, while the gunman remains barricaded on the second floor.

The Philadelphia CBS affiliate reports that the injuries the officers sustained are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Officers are attempting to communicate with the shooter in an attempt to get him to surrender. Four women were escorted by SWAT and Philadelphia Police from the scene. They told the local news source that they were inside the home on the second floor at the time of the shootout and that police saved them.

According to police, the gunfire erupted when a warrant was being served at the location on the 3700 block of North 15th Street at around 4:30 p.m.

Sources say that the gun battle between police and the suspect is still active, that the suspect has a long rifle gun and people are being pushed back as the standoff continues.