Six Philadelphia police officers shot, 2 officers remain inside home with suspect barricaded

At least six Philadelphia police officers were shot during a gun battle in Philadelphia’s Nicetown-Tioga section on Wednesday afternoon. Authorities say that another officer was injured in a car crash while heading two the scene. The injured police officers were rushed to the hospital, and two more officers remain inside a home on the second floor with three prisoners, while the gunman remains barricaded on the second floor.
The Philadelphia CBS affiliate reports that the injuries the officers sustained are believed to be non-life-threatening.
Officers are attempting to communicate with the shooter in an attempt to get him to surrender. Four women were escorted by SWAT and Philadelphia Police from the scene. They told the local news source that they were inside the home on the second floor at the time of the shootout and that police saved them.
According to police, the gunfire erupted when a warrant was being served at the location on the 3700 block of North 15th Street at around 4:30 p.m.
Sources say that the gun battle between police and the suspect is still active, that the suspect has a long rifle gun and people are being pushed back as the standoff continues.
Seis policías de Filadelfia heridos, 2 agentes siguen en casa donde sospechoso está acorralado
Al menos seis policías de Filadelfia fueron baleados durante un tiroteo en la sección de Nicetown-Tioga de Filadelfia el miércoles por la tarde. Las autoridades dicen que otro oficial resultó herido en un accidente automovilístico mientras se dirigía a la escena dos. Los policías heridos fueron trasladados de urgencia al hospital, y dos oficiales más permanecen dentro de una casa en el segundo piso con tres prisioneros, mientras que el pistolero permanece encerrado en el segundo piso.
El afiliado de la CBS de Filadelfia informa que las lesiones que sufrieron los agentes no son potencialmente mortales.
Los oficiales intentan comunicarse con el tirador en un intento de que se rinda. Cuatro mujeres fueron escoltadas por SWAT y la policía de Filadelfia desde la escena. Le dijeron a la fuente de noticias local que estaban dentro de la casa en el segundo piso en el momento del tiroteo y que la policía los salvó.
Según la policía, los disparos estallaron cuando se presentó una orden de arresto en el lugar de la cuadra 3700 de la calle 15 del norte alrededor de las 4:30 p.m.
Las fuentes dicen que la batalla armada entre la policía y el sospechoso aún está activa, que el sospechoso tiene un arma larga de rifle y la gente está siendo empujada hacia atrás mientras continúa el enfrentamiento.