Six rushed to hospital after hazardous materials situation erupts at Roxy’s Exotic Club

Six people were taken to the hospital after coming into contact with an unknown substance and becoming ill at a strip club in the Metro East.
First responders responded to a call at around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning reporting that several people had become ill and some had passed out at Roxy’s Exotic Club, in Brooklyn, Illinois, on the other side of the Mississippi River.
According to Lt. Antonio White with the Brooklyn Police Department, at least one person had to be given CPR by emergency personnel.
Brooklyn Police also responded to the scene, and two officers who came in contact with the substance required medical attention as one passed out and another became ill.
The two officers, one EMT and three civilians were treated at a local hospital. The two officers are expected to recover, while the conditions on the other patients are yet unknown.
FOX 2 reports that the Illinois State Police have isolates the substance and sent it for testing.
No arrests have been made. White said officers are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.
Seis son trasladados a hospital luego de situación con materiales peligrosos en Roxy’s Exotic Club
Seis personas fueron llevadas al hospital después de entrar en contacto con una sustancia desconocida y enfermarse en un club de striptease en la Zona Metropolitana Este de St. Louis.
Primeros auxilios respondieron a una llamada alrededor de las 2:30 a.m. del viernes por la mañana informando que varias personas se habían enfermado y algunas se habían desmayado en el Roxy’s Exotic Club, en Brooklyn, Illinois, al otro lado del río Mississippi.
Según el teniente Antonio White del Departamento de Policía de Brooklyn, el personal de emergencia tuvo que dar RCP a al menos una persona.
La policía de Brooklyn también respondió a la escena, y dos oficiales que entraron en contacto con la sustancia requirieron atención médica ya que uno desmayó y otro se enfermó.
Los dos oficiales, un paramédico y tres civiles fueron atendidos en un hospital local. Se espera que los dos oficiales se recuperen, mientras que las condiciones en los otros pacientes aún se desconocen.
FOX 2 informa que la Policía del Estado de Illinois ha aislado la sustancia y la envió para pruebas.
No se han hecho arrestos. White dijo que los oficiales están entrevistando a testigos y revisando videos de vigilancia.