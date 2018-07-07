Six rushed to hospital after hazardous materials situation erupts at Roxy’s Exotic Club

Six people were taken to the hospital after coming into contact with an unknown substance and becoming ill at a strip club in the Metro East.

First responders responded to a call at around 2:30 a.m. Friday morning reporting that several people had become ill and some had passed out at Roxy’s Exotic Club, in Brooklyn, Illinois, on the other side of the Mississippi River.

According to Lt. Antonio White with the Brooklyn Police Department, at least one person had to be given CPR by emergency personnel.

Brooklyn Police also responded to the scene, and two officers who came in contact with the substance required medical attention as one passed out and another became ill.

The two officers, one EMT and three civilians were treated at a local hospital. The two officers are expected to recover, while the conditions on the other patients are yet unknown.

FOX 2 reports that the Illinois State Police have isolates the substance and sent it for testing.

No arrests have been made. White said officers are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage.