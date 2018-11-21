Six survive 84-floor-high fall in Chicago elevator

Six people were trapped in an elevator in the skyscraper formerly known as the John Hancock Center early on Friday morning after surviving an 84-floor-high fall.
The group, which included a pregnant woman, fell from the 95th to the 11th floor. They then texted friends who called the emergency services and were freed after a three-hour ordeal.
Fire officials said that a snapped “hoist rope” caused the fall.
Cables still attached to the cabin prevented it from hitting the ground.
The BBC reports that the group had left a bar on the 95th floor to go down to the lobby.
“I believed we were going to die,” Jaime Montemayor, a 50-year-old tourist visiting from Mexico, said.
Firefighters arrived to rescue those trapped by making an opening in a concrete wall.
“We couldn’t do an elevator-to-elevator rescue. We had to breach a wall on the 11th floor of the parking garage in order to open up the elevator doors,” Chicago Fire Department battalion chief Patrick Maloney told US TV.
The elevator had passed its most recent inspection in July, according to reports. The incident remains under investigation.
The building is the city’s fourth-tallest and was renamed earlier this year as 875 North Michigan Avenue.
Seis sobreviven caída de 84 pisos en ascensor de Chicago
Seis personas quedaron atrapadas en un ascensor en el rascacielos antes conocido como el Centro John Hancock temprano en la mañana del viernes después de sobrevivir a una caída de 84 pisos.
El grupo, que incluía a una mujer embarazada, cayó del piso 95 al 11. Luego enviaron mensajes de texto a amigos que llamaron a los servicios de emergencia y fueron liberados después de tres horas.
Los oficiales de bomberos dijeron que una “cuerda de elevación” quebrada causó la caída.
Los cables aún conectados a la cabina evitaron que golpeara el suelo.
La BBC informa que el grupo había dejado un bar en el piso 95 para bajar al vestíbulo.
“Creía que íbamos a morir”, dijo Jaime Montemayor, un turista mexicano de 50 años.
Los bomberos llegaron para rescatar a los atrapados haciendo una abertura en un muro de concreto.
“No pudimos hacer un rescate de ascensor a ascensor. Tuvimos que romper una pared en el piso 11 del estacionamiento para abrir las puertas del ascensor”, dijo el jefe del batallón del Departamento de Bomberos de Chicago, Patrick Maloney, a la televisión estadounidense.
El ascensor había pasado su inspección más reciente en julio, según los informes. El incidente sigue bajo investigación.
El edificio es el cuarto más alto de la ciudad y fue renombrado a principios de este año como 875 North Michigan Avenue.