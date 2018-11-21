Six survive 84-floor-high fall in Chicago elevator

Six people were trapped in an elevator in the skyscraper formerly known as the John Hancock Center early on Friday morning after surviving an 84-floor-high fall.

The group, which included a pregnant woman, fell from the 95th to the 11th floor. They then texted friends who called the emergency services and were freed after a three-hour ordeal.

Fire officials said that a snapped “hoist rope” caused the fall.

Cables still attached to the cabin prevented it from hitting the ground.

The BBC reports that the group had left a bar on the 95th floor to go down to the lobby.

“I believed we were going to die,” Jaime Montemayor, a 50-year-old tourist visiting from Mexico, said.

Firefighters arrived to rescue those trapped by making an opening in a concrete wall.

“We couldn’t do an elevator-to-elevator rescue. We had to breach a wall on the 11th floor of the parking garage in order to open up the elevator doors,” Chicago Fire Department battalion chief Patrick Maloney told US TV.

The elevator had passed its most recent inspection in July, according to reports. The incident remains under investigation.

The building is the city’s fourth-tallest and was renamed earlier this year as 875 North Michigan Avenue.