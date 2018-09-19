Smoking Ban Proposal Won’t Be on November Ballot

A St. Louis County Judge tossed the measure to ban smoking in the county from the November ballot on Monday night. The judge followed the lead of her counterpart in St. Charles County, who batted the ban from ballots there last week.

As the Riverfront Times reports, the bans were pushed by Show Me Smoke Free, a group heavily backed by the American Heart Association. It aimed at bars and casinos in the suburbs surrounding St. Louis.

Unlike the city’s smoking ban, the ones proposed for the November ballot were comprehensive enough to include vaping, medical marijuana, hookahs and cigars. But the initiatives drew pushback from small business owners and deep-pocketed casinos. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Maryland Heights Mayor Mike Moeller filed the lawsuit seeking to block the ban from St. Louis County ballots on behalf of Penn National Gaming, which owns the Hollywood Casino in his city.

St. Louis County Circuit Judge Nicole Zellweger found Moeller’s arguments persuasive. The mayor argued that petitions were deficient under strict election laws.

“The county charter and code requirements exist for very good reasons: to preserve the integrity of the initiative process, to ensure that potential signers of an initiative and voters are not misled, and to prevent confusion on the part of signers of an initiative and voters,” she wrote.

She also cited precedents when issuing her ruling: “Election officials in many cases have rejected proposals with similar or even less serious errors.”