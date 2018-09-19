Smoking Ban Proposal Won’t Be on November Ballot

A St. Louis County Judge tossed the measure to ban smoking in the county from the November ballot on Monday night. The judge followed the lead of her counterpart in St. Charles County, who batted the ban from ballots there last week.
As the Riverfront Times reports, the bans were pushed by Show Me Smoke Free, a group heavily backed by the American Heart Association. It aimed at bars and casinos in the suburbs surrounding St. Louis.
Unlike the city’s smoking ban, the ones proposed for the November ballot were comprehensive enough to include vaping, medical marijuana, hookahs and cigars. But the initiatives drew pushback from small business owners and deep-pocketed casinos. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Maryland Heights Mayor Mike Moeller filed the lawsuit seeking to block the ban from St. Louis County ballots on behalf of Penn National Gaming, which owns the Hollywood Casino in his city.
St. Louis County Circuit Judge Nicole Zellweger found Moeller’s arguments persuasive. The mayor argued that petitions were deficient under strict election laws.
“The county charter and code requirements exist for very good reasons: to preserve the integrity of the initiative process, to ensure that potential signers of an initiative and voters are not misled, and to prevent confusion on the part of signers of an initiative and voters,” she wrote.
She also cited precedents when issuing her ruling: “Election officials in many cases have rejected proposals with similar or even less serious errors.”
Propuesta de prohibición de fumar no estará en la boleta de noviembre
Un juez del Condado de St. Louis el lunes por la noche determinó que la medida que buscaba prohibir fumar en el condado, no aparecería en la boleta de noviembre. El juez siguió el ejemplo de su homóloga en el condado de St. Charles, quien también descartó de las boletas allí la semana pasada.
Como informa Riverfront Times, las prohibiciones eran impulsadas por Show Me Smoke Free, un grupo fuertemente respaldado por la American Heart Association. Apuntaba a bares y casinos en los suburbios que rodean St. Louis.
A diferencia de la prohibición de fumar que ya existe en la ciudad de St. Louis, las propuestas para la votación de noviembre eran lo suficientemente exhaustivas como para incluir el vapeo, la marihuana medicinal, las pipas de agua y los cigarros. Pero las iniciativas fueron rechazadas por los propietarios de pequeñas empresas y casinos con mucho dinero. El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informó que el alcalde de Maryland Heights, Mike Moeller, presentó la demanda que buscaba bloquear la prohibición de las boletas del condado de St. Louis en nombre de Penn National Gaming, propietaria del Hollywood Casino en su ciudad.
La jueza de circuito del condado de St. Louis Nicole Zellweger encontró los argumentos de Moeller persuasivos. El alcalde argumentó que las peticiones eran deficientes bajo estrictas leyes electorales.
“Los requisitos de constitución y código del condado existen por muy buenas razones: preservar la integridad del proceso de iniciativa, asegurar que los posibles firmantes de una iniciativa y los votantes no sean engañados, y evitar la confusión por parte de los firmantes de una iniciativa y los votantes”, ella escribió.
También citó precedentes al emitir su fallo: “Los funcionarios electorales en muchos casos han rechazado propuestas con errores similares o incluso menos graves”.