Snow expected in St. Louis on Monday

Snow is expected to fall on St. Louis from around midday and extending into the evening commute.

The National Weather Service says the St. Louis metro area could get an inch of snow.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that areas to the southwest of St. Louis, such as Franklin County and into the Ozarks could see two inches, said Jared Maples, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Weldon Spring.

According to Maples, precipitation was present in Columbia, Mo., early Monday morning, and it is expected to turn into snow as it travels eastward through the day.

Snow should begin in the St. Louis western suburbs sometime between 11 a.m. and noon Monday, and stop at around 8 p.m.

Maples said: “It should be a gradual, light and steady snow at times. It’s not a big storm by any means.”

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday. Roads may become slippery once the snow begins, so authorities are urging motorists to slow down.

Temperatures will also drop. Overnight weather could be as cold as 21 degrees.