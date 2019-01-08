Snow in the forecast for the weekend in St. Louis

Snow may be coming to St. Louis once again this winter as the area may get some snow this weekend. The National Weather Service says that a low-pressure system is expected to come in from the Southern Plains to the lower Mississippi Valley on Friday into Saturday.

The Service said this has the potential to bring some rain or snow to St. Louis.

Fox 2 reports that temperatures in the area are forecast to be cold enough this weekend to support some accumulating snow. The entire St. Louis area may see some rain or snow from this storm. However, a prediction of how much precipitation the area may see is not completely certain at this point.

Meanwhile, this morning was fairly mild, as Chris Higgins from the local news media outlet reported via social media today. Temperatures remained in the 40s and will only reach the low 50s throughout the day. The weather man also announced that today’s temperatures are “the first step in a cool down that will set the stage for widespread snow late Friday and Saturday.”