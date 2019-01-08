Snow in the forecast for the weekend in St. Louis

Snow may be coming to St. Louis once again this winter as the area may get some snow this weekend. The National Weather Service says that a low-pressure system is expected to come in from the Southern Plains to the lower Mississippi Valley on Friday into Saturday.
The Service said this has the potential to bring some rain or snow to St. Louis.
Fox 2 reports that temperatures in the area are forecast to be cold enough this weekend to support some accumulating snow. The entire St. Louis area may see some rain or snow from this storm. However, a prediction of how much precipitation the area may see is not completely certain at this point.
Meanwhile, this morning was fairly mild, as Chris Higgins from the local news media outlet reported via social media today. Temperatures remained in the 40s and will only reach the low 50s throughout the day. The weather man also announced that today’s temperatures are “the first step in a cool down that will set the stage for widespread snow late Friday and Saturday.”
Nieve pronosticada para fin de semana en St. Louis
La nieve puede estar llegando a St. Louis una vez más este invierno ya que el área puede tener algo de nieve este fin de semana. El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología dice que se espera que un sistema de baja presión llegue desde Southern Plains hasta el valle más bajo de Mississippi el viernes hasta el sábado.
El Servicio dijo que esto tiene el potencial de traer algo de lluvia o nieve a St. Louis.
Fox 2 informa que se prevé que las temperaturas en el área serán lo suficientemente frías este fin de semana para soportar la acumulación de nieve. Toda la zona de St. Louis puede ver algo de lluvia o nieve de esta tormenta. Sin embargo, una predicción de cuánta precipitación puede ver el área no es completamente segura en este punto.
Mientras tanto, esta mañana fue bastante moderada, como lo informó Chris Higgins, del medio de noticias local, a través de las redes sociales. Las temperaturas se mantuvieron en los años 40 y solo alcanzarán los 50 años durante todo el día. El hombre del clima también anunció que las temperaturas de hoy son “el primer paso en un enfriamiento que preparará el escenario para la nieve generalizada el viernes y el sábado por la noche”.