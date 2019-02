Snowfall starts, causing travel troubles across St. Louis area

Snow has started falling across the St. Louis area, causing travel troubles in the form of mishaps around St. Louis and much of Missouri on Friday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that snow plows were out in force across the region, where the snowfall was expected to taper off by about 6 p.m. and leave between 1 to 3 inches of snow in St. Charles and Jefferson County.

The area is under a winter weather advisory until midnight, said a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Weldon Spring.

Drivers in the St. Louis region suffered from accidents as their cars were sliding around on overpasses as the snow started covering road surfaces. Several tractor-trailers were involved in a crash on I-70 near Concordia. The Missouri Department of Transportation said that part of the I-70 will be closed until at least 8 p.m. Friday, as well as at Columbia due to several crashes.

The temperature will reach a maximum of only 26 degrees on Friday.