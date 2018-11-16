Snowstorm closes St. Louis area schools and businesses

Snow arrived early this fall and it’s forcing schools and businesses to close on Thursday, and causing numerous traffic accidents.

The snowstorm began on Wednesday night and by 8 a.m. on Thursday, it was already 4-6 inches deep on the ground, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The snow could reach 8 inches by the time the storm clears early Thursday afternoon.

Hundreds of schools are closed for the day and many businesses didn’t open due to difficult driving conditions. There were scattered traffic accidents but, so far, there haven’t been any fatalities reported. Officials said the school closings reduced traffic and the number of accidents.

Jared Maples, a National Weather Service meteorologist who has researched early snows in St. Louis, said he found only one that occurred before Nov. 16 that had more accumulation than this one, in 1951. The storm began that day and ended on the next, dumping 10.3 inches of snow on the region, the record-high for a November snowfall in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Zoo closed for the day “in the interest of public and employee safety.”

200 snowplows were out all night clearing roads and continued into the morning, according to Bob Becker, the St. Louis district maintenance engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation.