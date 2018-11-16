Snowstorm closes St. Louis area schools and businesses

Snow arrived early this fall and it’s forcing schools and businesses to close on Thursday, and causing numerous traffic accidents.
The snowstorm began on Wednesday night and by 8 a.m. on Thursday, it was already 4-6 inches deep on the ground, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. The snow could reach 8 inches by the time the storm clears early Thursday afternoon.
Hundreds of schools are closed for the day and many businesses didn’t open due to difficult driving conditions. There were scattered traffic accidents but, so far, there haven’t been any fatalities reported. Officials said the school closings reduced traffic and the number of accidents.
Jared Maples, a National Weather Service meteorologist who has researched early snows in St. Louis, said he found only one that occurred before Nov. 16 that had more accumulation than this one, in 1951. The storm began that day and ended on the next, dumping 10.3 inches of snow on the region, the record-high for a November snowfall in St. Louis.
The St. Louis Zoo closed for the day “in the interest of public and employee safety.”
200 snowplows were out all night clearing roads and continued into the morning, according to Bob Becker, the St. Louis district maintenance engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation.
Tormenta de nieve cierra escuelas y empresas del área de St. Louis
La nieve llegó temprano este otoño y está obligando a las escuelas y negocios a cerrar el jueves, y causando numerosos accidentes de tráfico.
La tormenta de nieve comenzó el miércoles por la noche y, a las 8 a.m. del jueves, ya tenía 4-6 pulgadas de profundidad en el suelo, informa el Louis Post-Dispatch. La nieve podría llegar a 8 pulgadas para cuando la tormenta se despeje temprano el jueves por la tarde.
Cientos de escuelas están cerradas por el día y muchas empresas no abrieron debido a las difíciles condiciones de manejo. Hubo accidentes de tráfico dispersos pero, hasta ahora, no se han reportado víctimas mortales. Funcionarios dijeron que los cierres de escuelas redujeron el tráfico y la cantidad de accidentes.
Jared Maples, meteorólogo del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional que ha investigado las primeras nieves en St. Louis, dijo que encontró solo uno que ocurrió antes del 16 de noviembre que tuvo más acumulación que este, en 1951. La tormenta comenzó ese día y terminó en el siguiente, arrojando 10.3 pulgadas de nieve en la región, el récord de una las nevadas de noviembre en San Luis.
El zoológico de St. Louis cerró por el día “en interés de la seguridad pública y de los empleados”.
200 quitanieves estuvieron fuera toda la noche despejando caminos y continuaron hasta la mañana, según Bob Becker, ingeniero de mantenimiento del distrito de St. Louis para el Departamento de Transporte de Missouri.