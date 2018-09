Soccer could come to St. Louis with new stadium

An official in Gov. Mike Parson’s office told local newspaper the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that officials with the state Department of Economic Development met with Major League Soccer representatives this week, and that the state’s administration showed interest in working on a stadium proposal.

According to the Post-Dispatch, the official did not immediately know which St. Louis sites were under consideration, nor did he have any information on construction plans, timelines or who else might be involved with discussions.

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber said in a recent statement that St. Louis remained a potential expansion team city. He said the idea of bringing soccer to St. Louis has “been floating around a little bit” as the league seeks locations for its new two teams.

Voters rejected a proposal for public funding for a stadium in April 2017. The bid was led by an ownership group that included local businessmen Dave Peacock and Jim Kavanaugh. The facility would have been built just west of Union Station.

Garber also mentioned Detroit, San Diego, Charlotte, Las Vegas and Phoenix as cities being considered by the MLS.