“Soft masculinity” in South Korea is changing men’s perception about themselves all through the world

In the Gangnam district of South Korea’s capital, Seoul, it is not uncommon to see a man wearing makeup, and when the BBC posted a video about the makeup routine of a 16-year-old YouTuber on Facebook, reactions ranged from intrigued to hypercritical.

The BBC article on Khonminam — or “Flowerboys” — as the Korean term combines the words for flower and beautiful man, talks about how the men makeup culture is changing definitions and expectations of masculinity not only in Korea but worldwide.

The BBC recounted comments on their video that said things like, “real men don’t wear make-up” and how some assumed the boy was gay. But when he was asked about whether he thought he looked feminine after he put on makeup, he was confused by the question.

“No, I don’t. I do not think about this being a girly look,” he said. “It’s about looking good.”

In fact, it is a common practice for South Korean men to use makeup for special occasions, such as their wedding day. South Korea’s growing cultural importance in the world, with the rise of Korean dramas and K-Pop, is popularizing this idea outside the country.

“I think Korea is a trailblazer in men’s beauty culture, definitely in Asia at the moment, if not the world,” Joanna Elfving-Hwang from the University of Western Australia told the BBC. She’s an expert who has done extensive research on beauty and image in South Korea.

“The way they [K-pop stars] play with masculinity, what it means to be a beautiful man in a heterosexual or non-heterosexual way, it opens up possibilities for men on the street and eventually makes it more acceptable.”

Dr. Sun Jung, the author of “Korean Masculinities and Transcultural Consumption”, further defines the new concept.

“I think the phenomenon should rather be explained through the notion of hybrid or versatile masculinity — soft yet manly at the same time —which is different from effeminized.”

This growing trend started in South Korea is part of a larger shift in the cultural imagination of what it means to be a man. In an ever more feminist world where long-standing social constructs are more and more examined for their validity in our modern society, masculinity has been one of the most reviewed concepts as much of what is considered “being a man” has defined our economics, traditions and power structures.

Gender roles continue to be studied through the lens of different fields of study, and fashion, beauty and entertainment continue to be at the forefront of what becomes acceptable by a wider audience and society at large.