“Soft masculinity” in South Korea is changing men’s perception about themselves all through the world

In the Gangnam district of South Korea’s capital, Seoul, it is not uncommon to see a man wearing makeup, and when the BBC posted a video about the makeup routine of a 16-year-old YouTuber on Facebook, reactions ranged from intrigued to hypercritical.
The BBC article on Khonminam — or “Flowerboys” — as the Korean term combines the words for flower and beautiful man, talks about how the men makeup culture is changing definitions and expectations of masculinity not only in Korea but worldwide.
The BBC recounted comments on their video that said things like, “real men don’t wear make-up” and how some assumed the boy was gay. But when he was asked about whether he thought he looked feminine after he put on makeup, he was confused by the question.
“No, I don’t. I do not think about this being a girly look,” he said. “It’s about looking good.”
In fact, it is a common practice for South Korean men to use makeup for special occasions, such as their wedding day. South Korea’s growing cultural importance in the world, with the rise of Korean dramas and K-Pop, is popularizing this idea outside the country.
“I think Korea is a trailblazer in men’s beauty culture, definitely in Asia at the moment, if not the world,” Joanna Elfving-Hwang from the University of Western Australia told the BBC. She’s an expert who has done extensive research on beauty and image in South Korea.
“The way they [K-pop stars] play with masculinity, what it means to be a beautiful man in a heterosexual or non-heterosexual way, it opens up possibilities for men on the street and eventually makes it more acceptable.”
Dr. Sun Jung, the author of “Korean Masculinities and Transcultural Consumption”, further defines the new concept.
“I think the phenomenon should rather be explained through the notion of hybrid or versatile masculinity — soft yet manly at the same time —which is different from effeminized.”
This growing trend started in South Korea is part of a larger shift in the cultural imagination of what it means to be a man. In an ever more feminist world where long-standing social constructs are more and more examined for their validity in our modern society, masculinity has been one of the most reviewed concepts as much of what is considered “being a man” has defined our economics, traditions and power structures.
Gender roles continue to be studied through the lens of different fields of study, and fashion, beauty and entertainment continue to be at the forefront of what becomes acceptable by a wider audience and society at large.
“Masculinidad suave” en Corea del Sur está cambiando la percepción de los hombres sobre sí mismos en todo el mundo
En el distrito de Gangnam de la capital de Corea del Sur, Seúl, no es raro ver a un hombre usar maquillaje, y cuando la BBC publicó un video sobre la rutina de maquillaje de un YouTuber de 16 años en Facebook, las reacciones variaron de intriga a hipercrítica.
El artículo de la BBC sobre los Khonminam – o “Flowerboys” – ya que el término coreano combina las palabras para flor y hombre hermoso, habla de cómo la cultura del maquillaje masculino está cambiando las definiciones y expectativas de masculinidad no solo en Corea sino en todo el mundo.
La BBC relató comentarios en su video incluían cosas como “los hombres de verdad no usan maquillaje” y supuestos de que el chico era gay. Pero cuando le preguntaron al protagonista del artículo si creía que se veía femenino después de maquillarse, la pregunta lo confundió.
“No, no lo creo. No creo que esto sea un look femenino”, dijo. “Se trata de verse bien”.
De hecho, es una práctica común que los hombres de Corea del Sur usen maquillaje para ocasiones especiales, como el día de su boda. La creciente importancia cultural de Corea del Sur en el mundo, con el auge de los dramas coreanos y el K-Pop, está popularizando esta idea fuera del país.
“Creo que Corea es un pionero en la cultura de la belleza masculina, definitivamente en Asia en este momento, si no en el mundo”, le dijo a la BBC Joanna Elfving-Hwang de la Universidad de Western Australia. Ella es una experta que ha realizado una extensa investigación sobre belleza e imagen en Corea del Sur.
“La forma en que [las estrellas del K-pop] juegan con la masculinidad, lo que significa ser un hombre hermoso de forma heterosexual o no heterosexual, abre las posibilidades para los hombres en la calle y, finalmente, lo hace más aceptable”.
El Dr. Sun Jung, autor de “Masculinidades coreanas y consumo transcultural”, define aún más el nuevo concepto.
“Creo que el fenómeno debería explicarse más bien a través de la noción de masculinidad híbrida o versátil, suave pero viril al mismo tiempo, que es diferente de la afeminada”.
Esta tendencia creciente que comenzó en Corea del Sur es parte de un cambio más grande en el imaginario cultural de lo que significa ser un hombre. En un mundo cada vez más feminista donde las construcciones sociales de larga data son cada vez más examinadas respecto a su validez en nuestra sociedad moderna, la masculinidad ha sido uno de los conceptos más revisados, ya que gran parte de lo que se considera “ser un hombre” ha definido nuestra economía, tradiciones y estructuras de poder.
Los roles de género continúan siendo estudiados a través del lente de diferentes campos de estudio, y la moda, la belleza y el entretenimiento continúan estando a la vanguardia de lo que se vuelve aceptable para un público más amplio y la sociedad en general.