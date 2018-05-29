SONY MUSIC And FIFA Announce “Live It Up” As The Official Song For 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Will Smith, Diplo, Nicky Jam And Era Estrefi

Collaborate For FIFA World Cup Single

MIAMI (May 24, 2018) – Sony Music and FIFA announce “Live It Up” as the Official Song for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ set to be released on multiple streaming platforms, May 25th. “Live It Up” sees the biggest names in global music collaborate, for the biggest event in the world of football, where the sport’s most celebrated stars from across the world will come together in Russia for the tournament commencing on 14th June.

World-renowned GRAMMY® Award winning actor, songwriter and rapper Will Smith has teamed up with one of Latin’s most iconic name and Latin GRAMMY® Award winner, Nicky Jam, and the rising pop sensation Era Istrefi for the Official FIFA World Cup Song. The record has been produced by songwriter, DJ and GRAMMY® Award winning producer Diplo, commenting: “I’ve never made a song this international, so many stars have come together to make a strong vibe.”

The Official Song will be performed at the 2018 FIFA World Cup Final on 15th July in Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow to an expected TV audience of more than one billion. The Official Music Video will be available worldwide on 7th June.

About the collaboration, Will Smith commented: “It’s an honor to be asked to perform at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. This global event brings people from all over the world together to cheer, laugh and experience magic. Collaborating with Nicky, Diplo and Era on this track represents harmony, eclectic flavors and genres coming together. At the end of the day, we just want to see the world dance!”

Nicky Jam, Will Smith and Era Istrefi recently filmed the Official Music Video in Budapest, where Smith is currently shooting his latest film.

Istrefi says: “Being part of the Official Song 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ has been an incredible and exciting experience so far. Working alongside the super talents that are Diplo, Will Smith and Nicky Jam, all of whom I have huge admiration for, has been amazing and so much fun! I’m a huge football fan too and I can’t wait for the games to begin.”

Reggaeton heavyweight Nicky Jam shared his excitement on set, stating: “To record the Official Song for the FIFA World Cup is a lifetime achievement. Not many artists have the privilege of being able to say they’ve been part of this. I’m so proud and happy, I can say to my grandkids ‘I’ve made it’.”

Philippe Le Floc’h, FIFA Chief Commercial Officer, says: “The synergy between football and music is striking, both stirring up fans’ emotions across the globe. This song – featuring a world-class line-up worthy of the greatest show on Earth – embodies the excitement, the celebration and the unity that people all over the world will share during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia.”

Afo Verde, Chairman & CEO Sony Music Latin Iberia, says: “Sony Music has had a longstanding relationship with FIFA spanning well over one decade. When discussing the Official Song for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, the objective that both organisations agreed on was a great record supported by an all-star line-up. We are very excited that Will Smith, Nicky Jam, Diplo and Era Istrefi are part of the song and working hand in hand with FIFA and our artist community in providing the soundtrack for the biggest event in the world.”

Sony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company with a current roster that includes a broad array of both local artists and international superstars. The company boasts a vast catalogue that comprises some of the most important recordings in history. Sony Music Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America.

About Sony Music US Latin

Sony Music US Latin, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment, is the leading Latin music company overseeing the U.S. and Puerto Rico and home to the most prolific artists in the Latin genre.

About Sony Music Entertainment

Sony Music Entertainment is a global recorded music company with a current roster that includes a broad array of both local artists and international superstars. The company boasts a vast catalog that comprises some of the most important recordings in history. It is home to premier record labels representing music from every genre, including Arista Nashville, Beach Street Records, Black Butter Records, BPG Music, Bystorm Entertainment, Century Media, Columbia Nashville, Columbia Records, Day 1, Descendant Records, Disruptor Records, Epic Records, Essential Records, Essential Worship, Fo Yo Soul Recordings, House of Iona Records, Insanity Records, Kemosabe Records, Legacy Recordings, Masterworks, Masterworks Broadway, Ministry of Sound Recordings, Monument Records, OKeh, Polo Grounds Music, Portrait, RCA Inspiration, RCA Nashville, RCA Records, Relentless Records, Reunion Records, Sony Classical, Sony Music Latin, Star Time International, Syco Music and Verity Records. Sony Music Entertainment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America.