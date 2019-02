Source says Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, will offer new Russia details to Congress

President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, will tell lawmakers this week that Trump asked him several times about a proposed skyscraper project in Moscow, long after he secured the Republican presidential nomination, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The news media outlet says Special Counsel Robert Mueller seems to be nearing the end of his investigation into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election in collusion with Trump’s campaign. If Cohen’s assertion about the skyscraper project turns to be true, it would show that Trump remained personally engaged in the venture well into his candidacy.

Cohen is also reportedly set to offer lawmakers new information about Trump’s private affairs over three consecutive days, starting on Tuesday.

The session before the Senate Intelligence Committee will focus mainly on what Cohen knows about Trump and his associates’ dealings with Russia, as well as about Cohen’s previous lying to Congress.