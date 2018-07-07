South America will try to best Europe on Friday’s World Cup quarterfinals

Three world champions will clash on Friday in the quarterfinals as they try to make their way to the World Cup final. Uruguay will face France and Brazil will play against Belgium, in clashes that some would have liked to see further down the tournament.

South America’s last two representatives will face two of the most powerful European sides and favorites to win the trophy. In the first match of the day, two of the most powerful offensives and defensives will surely offer a very attractive game as Luis Suárez, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé will all try to take their countries to semifinals glory.

Uruguay’s talisman in the round of 16 match against Portugal, PSG forward Edinson Cavani, will not start the match after he suffered an injury late on the last game. He could be used however as a Hail Mary in case the South Americans see themselves down on the scoreboard.

Meanwhile, Mbappé will try to cement his status as the newest crack in world football. After scoring two goals against Argentina, he will try to catch up to Harry Kane as the top scorers in the tournament.

On the second match of the day, the Brazilians will seek to continue their way to their sixth World Cup title, which would put them comfortably ahead both Italy and Germany –with 4, each–, and who are already out of contention.

However, in front of them will be what some consider the favorites to win in Russia and give the world a new world champion: Belgium. Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and company are the only other side –apart from Uruguay– that have won all their games in the World Cup.

Whatever two teams manage to advance onto the next round, will face each other, which would arguably make them the favorites to win in the final, as they will have beaten some of the strongest teams in recent World Cup history.