South America will try to best Europe on Friday’s World Cup quarterfinals

Three world champions will clash on Friday in the quarterfinals as they try to make their way to the World Cup final. Uruguay will face France and Brazil will play against Belgium, in clashes that some would have liked to see further down the tournament.
South America’s last two representatives will face two of the most powerful European sides and favorites to win the trophy. In the first match of the day, two of the most powerful offensives and defensives will surely offer a very attractive game as Luis Suárez, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappé will all try to take their countries to semifinals glory.
Uruguay’s talisman in the round of 16 match against Portugal, PSG forward Edinson Cavani, will not start the match after he suffered an injury late on the last game. He could be used however as a Hail Mary in case the South Americans see themselves down on the scoreboard.
Meanwhile, Mbappé will try to cement his status as the newest crack in world football. After scoring two goals against Argentina, he will try to catch up to Harry Kane as the top scorers in the tournament.
On the second match of the day, the Brazilians will seek to continue their way to their sixth World Cup title, which would put them comfortably ahead both Italy and Germany –with 4, each–, and who are already out of contention.
However, in front of them will be what some consider the favorites to win in Russia and give the world a new world champion: Belgium. Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne and company are the only other side –apart from Uruguay– that have won all their games in the World Cup.
Whatever two teams manage to advance onto the next round, will face each other, which would arguably make them the favorites to win in the final, as they will have beaten some of the strongest teams in recent World Cup history.
Sudamérica intentará superar a Europa en cuartos de final de Copa del Mundo el viernes
Tres campeones mundiales se enfrentarán el viernes en los cuartos de final mientras intentan llegar a la final de la Copa del Mundo. Uruguay enfrentará a Francia y Brasil jugará contra Bélgica, en llaves que a algunos les hubiera gustado ver más adelante en el torneo.
Los dos últimos representantes sudamericanos se enfrentarán a dos de los favoritos para ganar el título y de los equipos más poderosos de Europa. En el primer partido del día, dos de las ofensivas y defensivas más poderosas seguramente ofrecerán un juego muy atractivo, ya que Luis Suárez, Antoine Griezmann y Kylian Mbappé tratarán de llevar a sus países a la gloria de las semifinales.
El talismán de Uruguay en el partido de octavos de final contra Portugal, el delantero del PSG Edinson Cavani, no comenzará el partido después de que sufrió una lesión al final del último juego. Sin embargo, podría ser usado como recurso en caso de que los sudamericanos se vean abajo en el marcador.
Mientras tanto, Mbappé intentará consolidar su estatus como el crack más nuevo en el fútbol mundial. Después de anotar dos goles contra Argentina, tratará de alcanzar a Harry Kane como el máximo goleador del torneo.
En el segundo partido del día, los brasileños buscarán continuar su camino hacia su sexto título de la Copa del Mundo, lo que los colocaría cómodamente delante de Italia y Alemania, con 4 cada uno, y que ya están fuera de la competencia.
Sin embargo, frente a ellos estarán lo que algunos consideran los favoritos para ganar en Rusia y dar al mundo un nuevo campeón del mundo: Bélgica. Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne y compañía son el único equipo aparte de Uruguay que han ganado todos sus partidos en la Copa del Mundo.
Los equipos que logren avanzar a la siguiente ronda, se enfrentarán entre sí, lo que podría pensarse que los haría favoritos para ganar en la final, ya que habrán derrotado a algunos de los equipos más fuertes en la historia reciente de la Copa del Mundo.