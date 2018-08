Southeast Asia, United States to benefit from low-cost manufacturing crisis in China

The ongoing trade war between the United States and China is putting a strain on both countries economies, as it has been well established by the news cycle since the Trump administration imposed tariffs on China and several of its allies.

But the trade conflict has also proven hard on foreign investors in China, including many American, as low-cost manufacturing has become less and less profitable by China’s economy shift into technologies industries and tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

Entrepreneurs such as Larry Sloven, president of Capstone International HK Ltd, from Deerfield Beach, Florida, are beginning to plot out new horizons for their companies in Southeast Asia, as manufacturing costs continue to rise in China.

China has been for decades the go-to country for manufacturers to base their factories in, and it has boosted the Chinese economy into the worldwide superpower that it has become today. However, as the Chinese government seeks to shift its economy from manufacturing to technology industries in a bid for the future, and the United States’ protectionism continues to take root, manufacturers such as Capstone are looking to shift operations toward growing manufacturing centers like Thailand.

“Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia are countries that have potential opportunities,” Sloven said. “However, it’s not going to be as easy as many may think. And you don’t know what’s coming next in China.”

While it has been a gradual change, Sloven said that “it’s been getting more and more expensive to produce products in China,” and the Trump tariffs haven’t helped. And while the ongoing trade war might be hurting American farmers and workers, it might also bring jobs back into the United States.

“Before the tariffs came on board, we were looking to move about 30 percent of our production from China to the United States. With the latest tariff development, assuming those tariffs will go into effect, we’ll probably be moving about 60 percent of our manufacturing out of China to the United States,” said Charles M. Hubbs, European director at Premier Guard, a medical products manufacturer.

His sentiment was echoed by a senior China-based executive, who said moves could include “limiting additional sourcing from China, shifting sourcing to other countries, or bringing work back to the United States.”

In the end, it seems as though the trade war with China is hurting companies that produce in the United States and export elsewhere, but might benefit American workers whose companies relocated elsewhere and are now coming back to the United States to avoid the high costs of importing into such a big market as North America.