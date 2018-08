Southwest adds new flights to Caribbean taking off from Lambert

Southwest Airlines has added two new non-stop flights departing from St. Louis to Montego Bay, Jamaica and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The flights have been added to their schedule taking off from Lambert International Airport.

These new flights will be offered on Saturdays, pending government approval.

Southwest is the carrier that operates the most flights from St. Louis, and it added its first international flights from St. Louis to Cancun last year.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that when the new flights begin in March 2019, Southwest will operate 118 daily departures during the work week, 101 departures on Saturdays and 120 departures on Sundays.

“The expansion of scheduled international service shows the continued strength of St. Louis as a destination and as a connecting airport for Southwest Airlines,” St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement.