Southwest Airlines offers flights to Hawaii starting at $133

Southwest Airlines released bookings to the public on Monday morning, featuring flights that will start on April 8 with service to Honolulu, Hawaii, starting from $133.

KMOV reports that according to the airline’s Low Fare Calendar, the cheapest flights from St. Louis to the paradisiacal island are on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The flights require a layover in Oakland.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced last week that it had granted Southwest Airlines the approval to begin flights between California and Hawaii, capping the airline’s effort to extend its reach 2,400 miles across the Pacific.

As part of the new operations, the FAA will increase oversight of Southwest for the first six months, an agency spokesman said, adding that the additional monitoring is standard practice when an airline begins a new route.

The airline has further plans to expand its services to the Hawaiian islands, offering flights from four cities in California: San Jose, Oakland, Sacramento and San Diego.