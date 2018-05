Southwest offers cheap flights from St. Louis as part of their summer sale

Southwest Airlines is offering one-way flights from as low as $49 departing from St. Louis to nearly 40 destinations.

The 96-hour “Sale of the Summer”, announced Tuesday morning, dropped prices for domestic flights from early June into the fall. Flights begin at $49 each way on Southwest’s shortest routes and increase to $79, $99 or $149 each way for longer flights.

The sale comes as Southwest has acknowledged softer ticket sales following a highly publicized April incident in which a passenger died onboard one of its flights.

“We noted on our recent earnings call that we saw an impact to our bookings following Flight #1380,” Southwest spokeswoman Thais Hanson said in a statement to USA Today. “As we go back into the market with full marketing efforts for the first time since Flight #1380 we’re giving our direct distribution model a boost in order to stimulate bookings to our website.”

Below are some of the deals Southwest is offering departing from St. Louis:

•To Atlanta, GA – one-way starting at $79

•To Austin, TX – one-way starting at $79

•To Baltimore/Washington, MD – one-way starting at $99

•To Boston Logan, MA – one-way starting at $99

•To Chicago (Midway), IL – one-way starting at $79

•To Cleveland, OH – one-way starting at $79

•To Columbus, OH – one-way starting at $79

•To Dallas (Love Field), TX – one-way starting at $79

•To Denver, CO – one-way starting at $99

•To Des Moines, IA – one-way starting at $49

•To Detroit, MI – one-way starting at $79

•To Ft. Lauderdale, FL – one-way starting at $99

•To Ft. Myers, FL – one-way starting at $99

•To Houston (Hobby), TX – one-way starting at $79

•To Kansas City, MO – one-way starting at $79

•To Las Vegas, NV – one-way starting at $149

•To Little Rock, AR – one-way starting at $49

•To Los Angeles, CA – one-way starting at $149

•To Milwaukee, WI – one-way starting at $79

•To Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN – one-way starting at $79

•To Nashville, TN – one-way starting at $49

•To New Orleans, LA – one-way starting at $79

•To New York/Newark, NJ – one-way starting at $99

•To New York (LaGuardia), NY – one-way starting at $99

•To Oakland, CA – one-way starting at $149

•To Oklahoma City, OK – one-way starting at $79

•To Omaha, NE – one-way starting at $79

•To Orlando, FL – one-way starting at $99

•To Philadelphia, PA – one-way starting at $99

•To Phoenix, AZ – one-way starting at $129

•To Portland, OR – one-way starting at $149

•To Raleigh/Durham, NC – one-way starting at $79

•To San Antonio, TX – one-way starting at $99

•To San Diego, CA – one-way starting at $149

•To San Jose, CA – one-way starting at $149

•To Seattle/Tacoma, WA – one-way starting at $149

•To Tampa, FL – one-way starting at $99

•To Tulsa, OK – one-way starting at $79

•To Wichita, KS – one-way starting at $49