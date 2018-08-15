Spain and Portugal to take in most of Aquarius’ refugees after being rejected by Italy and Malta

Spain and Portugal will take in most of the 141 refugees and migrants on board the Aquarius, resolving a standoff over the rescue ship that had Europe scrambling to find places for them.

On Tuesday, Madrid announced it would accept 60 people, Portugal offered to welcome 30, and the remainder will be distributed between France, Germany and Luxembourg, government sources in Malta and Spain said.

The Aquarius was initially refused entry by Italy and Malta after it had rescued the refugees and migrants off the Libyan coast.

The Aquarius had already made headlines in June after being stranded with 630 migrants on board, causing diplomatic confrontations in Europe over the fate of those rescued. The ship resumed its operations in the Mediterranean last week.

Spain’s new socialist government, headed by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, allowed the boat to dock in Valencia and was again at the forefront on Tuesday.

“Spain has coordinated a pioneering agreement with six countries to share the hosting of the people on the Aquarius… Spain will take 60 people,” Sanchez wrote on Twitter.

Malta later said it would allow the ship’s passengers to disembark. It also called the arrangement a “concrete example of European leadership and solidarity.”