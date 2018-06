Spain: Rajoy forced to step down; Pedro Sánchez will become new prime minister

Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez will become Spain’s new prime minister after a no-confidence vote in parliament unseated Mariano Rajoy’s conservative government.

Sánchez will be handed a government surrounded by corruption scandals and with crises that demand swift resolution, most pressing of all the secession crisis in the Catalonia region and keeping a strong economic recovery on track.

“I am aware of the responsibility I am assuming, of the complex political moment our country is going through and I will rise to all the challenges with humility and dedication,” Sánchez said after the vote that unseated Rajoy and appointed him prime minister.

The 46-year-old leader of Spain’s largest opposition party (PSOE) is scheduled to be sworn in by King Felipe VI at 11 a.m. on Saturday, local time, and is expected to appoint his cabinet over the coming days.

Sánchez political future looked dim only a few years ago, when his party lost heavily in the 2015 parliamentary elections and his bid to become the prime minister the following year failed. After low approval ratings and constant scandals engulfed Rajoy’s administration, Sánchez proposed a no-confidence vote that he narrowly won, effectively making him Spain’s new head of state.

In a goodbye tweet, Rajoy thanked “all Spaniards” and said that he is “proud to have been your President.” He defended his tenure, adding, “I did everything possible and necessary to leave things better off than I found them.”