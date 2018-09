Spanish players’ union advocating against Barcelona-Girona match to be played in U.S.

The Spanish Footballers’ Association (AFE) notified La Liga on Monday that it disapproves of the Spanish league’s plans to hold the Girona home game against Barcelona in January in the United States.

La Liga announced a few weeks ago that it will host the game overseas as part of a 15-year marketing agreement with Relevant Sports and decided to move the Catalan derby to Miami. La Liga plans to hold one game overseas annually.

The players’ union had expressed reservations about La Liga’s plans and after receiving a detailed report, it said in a statement it believes the decision to move the game violates several clauses in the collective bargaining agreement, ESPN reports. The union’s reservations are tied specifically to the players’ well-being.

“The AFE reminds [La Liga] that for the time being, there are no mandatory authorizations that allow for the game to be played in the United States. Therefore, considering the lack of information mentioned, AFE has transmitted to La Liga its lack of support for that decision,” said a the statement.

In addition to the AFE’s support, La Liga would also need the support of Spain’s sport council, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), UEFA, CONCACAF AND U.S. Soccer in order to move the game from Girona’s Estadi Montilivi. The RFEF has already indicated it does not intend to support La Liga’s plans.