Spanish soccer fans and players united against playing matches in U.S. and Canada

The Spanish soccer league, La Liga, announced last week that it would hold one league game a year in either Canada or the United States, prompting the joy of many soccer fans in North America.
However, Spanish fans were not as pleased as they voiced their concerns of losing a home match. And now, they have been joined by Spanish players, including Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets and Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos.
The Spain’s players’ association met on Wednesday to discuss the La Liga match in North America. David Aganzo, president of the Association of Spanish Footballers said it was disrespectful for the administration to have signed such an agreement, and did not rule out the possibility of a strike.
“You have to be more sensible. It is disrespectful to have signed and agreement for 15 years with an American [company],” Aganzo said.
“This agreement that La Liga has reached without consulting anyone shows a lack of respect. It’s not just the game as such, in terms of health and travel, it just makes no sense to have a game played in the United States and have one team have to give up a home game”.
Aganzo also complained about being kept in the dark regarding the decision.
“We are here to improve football — we do not move only for money. If they had explained to us about the United States, obviously we would have talked, but it has not been like that. They have not informed us of anything and it is not the first time it happens…”
La Liga administration did not immediately respond to Aganzo’s comments.
Fanáticos y jugadores de fútbol españoles se unen contra partido en Estados Unidos y Canadá
La liga de fútbol española, La Liga, anunció la semana pasada que celebraría un partido de liga por año en Canadá o Estados Unidos, lo que provocó la alegría de muchos aficionados al fútbol en América del Norte.
Sin embargo, los fanáticos españoles no estuvieron tan contentos ya que expresaron sus preocupaciones de perder un partido en casa. Y ahora, se les han unido jugadores españoles, como Sergio Busquets del Barcelona y Sergio Ramos del Real Madrid.
La asociación de jugadores de España se reunió el miércoles para discutir el partido de La Liga en América del Norte. David Aganzo, presidente de la Asociación de Futbolistas Españoles, dijo que fue irrespetuoso que la administración haya firmado tal acuerdo, y no descartó la posibilidad de una huelga.
“Tienen que ser más sensatos. Es irrespetuoso haber firmado y acordado durante 15 años con una [empresa] estadounidense”, dijo Aganzo.
“Este acuerdo que La Liga ha alcanzado sin consultar a nadie muestra una falta de respeto. No se trata solo del juego como tal, en términos de salud y viajes, simplemente no tiene sentido que un juego se juegue en los Estados Unidos y que un equipo tenga que renunciar a un juego en casa”.
Aganzo también se quejó de que no se les informara a los jugadores de la decisión.
“Estamos aquí para mejorar el fútbol: no nos movemos solo por dinero. Si nos hubieran explicado sobre los Estados Unidos, obviamente hubiéramos hablado, pero no ha sido así. No nos han informado de nada y no es la primera vez que sucede …”.
La administración de La Liga no respondió de inmediato a los comentarios de Aganzo.