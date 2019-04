Special assistant US attorneys join anti-crime effort in St. Louis

Five attorneys from the Missouri Attorney General’s office were sworn in on Thursday in St. Louis, where they will work as special assistant U.S. attorneys as part of the “Safer Streets Initiative,” launched by Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt and U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Jensen in January.

KMOV reports that two or three attorneys from Schmitt’s staff will take on a similar role in Kansas City and one in Springfield by June, after completion of background checks, Schmitt said at a news conference in St. Louis.

Schmitt cited statistics showing that violent crime in Missouri has risen 19 percent since 2007, and said the three cities often rank among the nation’s most violent.

The special U.S. attorneys will prosecute a variety of cases but will focus primarily on homicides, gun crimes and carjackings. Jensen said they could handle up to 250 additional prosecutions each year.

St. Louis is one of the cities with the highest murder rates. The city had 187 homicides in 2018 and recorded 375 carjackings, more than one each day.