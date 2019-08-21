“Spider-Man” is leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe

It was reported on Tuesday that Marvel Studios is set to part ways with Sony Pictures’s “Spider-Man” franchise, and the decision will effectively remove the version of Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The issue was one of money. BuzzFeed News reports that Sony Pictures has owned the movie rights to Spider-Man for decades, and found great success with the character in the 200s, when it was played by Tobey Maguire and directed by Sam Raimi. But Sony’s reboot with Andrew Garfield and director Marc Webb flopped with critics and audiences.

Then, Sony entered in an agreement with Disney-owned Marvel Studios to share the Spider-Man character and insert it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, using it from 2016 up until this year, and played by Tom Holland.

However, this year’s film “Far From Home” has been Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing film worldwide of all time, with $1.1 billion. Previously, Disney had not had a share in box office grosses from using the Spider-Man character, but after the film’s success it stipulated to Sony that it wanted to split future Spider-Man movies in a 50/50 cofinancing arrangement, as well as profits. Sony refused and Disney removed its creative team from the movies, meaning the character will no longer feature in its cinematic universe.