“Spider-Man” is leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe

It was reported on Tuesday that Marvel Studios is set to part ways with Sony Pictures’s “Spider-Man” franchise, and the decision will effectively remove the version of Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The issue was one of money. BuzzFeed News reports that Sony Pictures has owned the movie rights to Spider-Man for decades, and found great success with the character in the 200s, when it was played by Tobey Maguire and directed by Sam Raimi. But Sony’s reboot with Andrew Garfield and director Marc Webb flopped with critics and audiences.
Then, Sony entered in an agreement with Disney-owned Marvel Studios to share the Spider-Man character and insert it into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, using it from 2016 up until this year, and played by Tom Holland.
However, this year’s film “Far From Home” has been Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing film worldwide of all time, with $1.1 billion. Previously, Disney had not had a share in box office grosses from using the Spider-Man character, but after the film’s success it stipulated to Sony that it wanted to split future Spider-Man movies in a 50/50 cofinancing arrangement, as well as profits. Sony refused and Disney removed its creative team from the movies, meaning the character will no longer feature in its cinematic universe.
“Spider-Man” se va del Universo Cinematográfico de Marvel
Se informó el martes que Marvel Studios se separará de la franquicia “Spider-Man” de Sony Pictures, y la decisión eliminará efectivamente la versión de Peter Parker, interpretada por Tom Holland del Marvel Cinematic Universe.
El problema era de dinero. BuzzFeed News informa que Sony Pictures ha tenido los derechos de la película de Spider-Man durante décadas, y encontró un gran éxito con el personaje en los años 200, cuando fue interpretado por Tobey Maguire y dirigido por Sam Raimi. Pero el reinicio de Sony con Andrew Garfield y el director Marc Webb fracasó con la crítica y el público.
Luego, Sony firmó un acuerdo con Marvel Studios, propiedad de Disney, para compartir el personaje de Spider-Man e insertarlo en Marvel Cinematic Universe, usándolo desde 2016 hasta este año, y interpretado por Tom Holland.
Sin embargo, la película de este año “Far From Home” ha sido la película más taquillera de Sony Pictures en todo el mundo de todos los tiempos, con $ 1.100 millones. Anteriormente, Disney no había tenido una participación en los ingresos brutos de taquilla al usar el personaje de Spider-Man, pero después del éxito de la película, estipuló a Sony que quería dividir las futuras películas de Spider-Man en un acuerdo de cofinanciación 50/50, así como ganancias Sony se negó y Disney retiró a su equipo creativo de las películas, lo que significa que el personaje ya no aparecerá en su universo cinematográfico.