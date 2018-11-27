“SpongeBob Squarepants” Creator Dies at 57

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of the megabit Nickelodeon cartoon series “SpongeBob SquarePants” died on Monday at 57 years of age.

The cause of death was ALS, Variety reports, which Hillenburg revealed he had been diagnosed with in March of last year.

“We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS,” Nickelodeon said in a statement. “He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family. Steve imbued ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ with a unique sense of humor and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere. His utterly original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long stand as a reminder of the value of optimism, friendship and the limitless power of imagination.”

The animated series, Hillenburg’s big legacy, has won both U.S. and British Emmy Awards, Annie Awards, and ASACP Awards and has been dubbed or subtitled in more than 60 languages.

Hillengubrg was born August 21, was born August 21, 1961, at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma. He is survived by his wife of 20 years Karen Hillenburg, son Clay, mother Nancy Hillenburg and brother Brian Kelly Hillenburg, his wife Isabel, and nieces Emma and Hazel.