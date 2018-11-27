“SpongeBob Squarepants” Creator Dies at 57

Stephen Hillenburg, the creator of the megabit Nickelodeon cartoon series “SpongeBob SquarePants” died on Monday at 57 years of age.
The cause of death was ALS, Variety reports, which Hillenburg revealed he had been diagnosed with in March of last year.
“We are incredibly saddened by the news that Steve Hillenburg has passed away following a battle with ALS,” Nickelodeon said in a statement. “He was a beloved friend and long-time creative partner to everyone at Nickelodeon, and our hearts go out to his entire family. Steve imbued ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ with a unique sense of humor and innocence that has brought joy to generations of kids and families everywhere. His utterly original characters and the world of Bikini Bottom will long stand as a reminder of the value of optimism, friendship and the limitless power of imagination.”
The animated series, Hillenburg’s big legacy, has won both U.S. and British Emmy Awards, Annie Awards, and ASACP Awards and has been dubbed or subtitled in more than 60 languages.
Hillengubrg was born August 21, was born August 21, 1961, at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma. He is survived by his wife of 20 years Karen Hillenburg, son Clay, mother Nancy Hillenburg and brother Brian Kelly Hillenburg, his wife Isabel, and nieces Emma and Hazel.
Muere el creador de “Bob Esponja” a los 57
Stephen Hillenburg, el creador de la serie de dibujos animados de megabit Nickelodeon “SpongeBob SquarePants”, murió el lunes a los 57 años de edad.
La causa de la muerte fue ALS, Variety informa, la cual Hillenburg reveló que le habían diagnosticado en marzo del año pasado.
“Estamos muy tristes por la noticia de que Steve Hillenburg ha fallecido luego de una batalla con ALS”, dijo Nickelodeon en un comunicado. “Era un amigo muy querido y socio creativo desde hacía mucho tiempo para todos en Nickelodeon, y nuestros corazones están con toda su familia. Steve imbuyó a ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ con un sentido único del humor y la inocencia que ha traído alegría a generaciones de niños y familias en todo el mundo. “Sus personajes completamente originales y el mundo de Bikini Bottom serán un recordatorio del valor del optimismo, la amistad y el poder ilimitado de la imaginación”.
La serie animada, el gran legado de Hillenburg, ha ganado los premios Emmy, los premios Annie y los premios ASACP de EE. UU. y de Gran Bretaña, y ha sido doblada o subtitulada en más de 60 idiomas.
Hillengubrg nació el 21 de agosto, nació el 21 de agosto de 1961 en Fort Sill en Lawton, Oklahoma. Le sobreviven su esposa por 20 años Karen Hillenburg, su hijo Clay, su madre Nancy Hillenburg y su hermano Brian Kelly Hillenburg, su esposa Isabel y sus sobrinas Emma y Hazel.