Square and Twitter CEO looking to add 300 jobs to St. Louis workforce

Square and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that he wants to add as many as 300 new jobs to the St. Louis workforce, as he alluded to a potential downtown office for Square and stated his desire to see the company hire a significant amount of development professionals.
The St. Louis native reiterated his promise of growing business in St. Louis when he was in town last week to unveil his new product, the Square Terminal, a new credit and debit card reading device.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Dorsey said that he would like software developers to account for “at least 40 percent” of the St. Louis workforce. With their current workforce totaled at about 500 in the city, Square officials said they have the capacity for approximately 800 moving forward.
The Post-Dispatch reports that Dorsey met with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson during his visit to the city and asked her where the city needs investment. Reports say that Krewson told Dorsey that jobs added downtown would be of most help.
Via Twitter, Dorsey said of his new product: “St. Louis got to see this first! And I’m excited to build Square up more in the city.”
According to Fox 2, Dorsey claims that Square has proven St. Louis can be “sustainable” and plans to continue adding new jobs.
CEO de Square y Twitter busca agregar 300 empleos a fuerza laboral de St. Louis
El CEO de Square y Twitter, Jack Dorsey, anunció que desea agregar hasta 300 nuevos puestos de trabajo a la fuerza laboral de St. Louis, ya que aludió a una posible oficina de Square en el centro de la ciudad y manifestó su deseo de ver que la compañía contrate a una cantidad significativa de profesionales de desarrollo de software.
El nativo de St. Louis reiteró su promesa de hacer crecer su negocio en St. Louis cuando estuvo en la ciudad la semana pasada para presentar su nuevo producto, el Terminal Square, un nuevo dispositivo de lectura de tarjetas de débito y crédito.
Según el St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Dorsey dijo que le gustaría que los desarrolladores de software constituyan “al menos el 40 por ciento” de la fuerza laboral de St. Louis para su empresa. Con su fuerza laboral actual en alrededor de 500 en la ciudad, los funcionarios de Square dijeron que tienen capacidad para aproximadamente 800.
El Post-Dispatch informa que Dorsey se reunió con la alcaldesa, Lyda Krewson, durante su visita a la ciudad y le preguntó dónde necesita inversión la ciudad. Los informes dicen que Krewson le dijo a Dorsey que puestos de trabajo agregados al centro serían de gran ayuda.
A través de Twitter, Dorsey dijo de su nuevo producto: “St. Louis pudo ver esto primero! Y estoy emocionado de construir Square en la ciudad”.
Según Fox 2, Dorsey afirma que Square ha demostrado que St. Louis puede ser “sostenible” y planea continuar agregando nuevos empleos.