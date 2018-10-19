Square and Twitter CEO looking to add 300 jobs to St. Louis workforce

Square and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that he wants to add as many as 300 new jobs to the St. Louis workforce, as he alluded to a potential downtown office for Square and stated his desire to see the company hire a significant amount of development professionals.

The St. Louis native reiterated his promise of growing business in St. Louis when he was in town last week to unveil his new product, the Square Terminal, a new credit and debit card reading device.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Dorsey said that he would like software developers to account for “at least 40 percent” of the St. Louis workforce. With their current workforce totaled at about 500 in the city, Square officials said they have the capacity for approximately 800 moving forward.

The Post-Dispatch reports that Dorsey met with St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson during his visit to the city and asked her where the city needs investment. Reports say that Krewson told Dorsey that jobs added downtown would be of most help.

Via Twitter, Dorsey said of his new product: “St. Louis got to see this first! And I’m excited to build Square up more in the city.”

According to Fox 2, Dorsey claims that Square has proven St. Louis can be “sustainable” and plans to continue adding new jobs.