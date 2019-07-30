Square Inc will move to downtown St. Louis

Square Inc., the mobile credit and debit card payment app company, plants to bring more high tech jobs to the St. Louis area.
Jack Dorsey, the CEO, and Jim McKelvey, the co-founder, announced the Silicon Valley firm has signed a 15-year lease for the Post-Dispatch headquarters building downtown. According to the local newspaper, they will be moving to 901 North 10th Street next month.
Fox 2 reports that the building lease would give the company space for 1,400 local employees which will double its workforce. Square currently employs abut 500 people in the Cortex tech district in the Central West End.
Dorsey said: “We’ve proven St. Louis can be sustainable and will continue to add new jobs.”
The company has said it plans to move all of its employees from Cortex to the downtown building within the next few years.
Square Inc se mudará al centro de St. Louis
Square Inc., la compañía de aplicaciones de pago con tarjeta de crédito y débito móvil, planta para traer más empleos de alta tecnología al área de St. Louis.
Jack Dorsey, el CEO, y Jim McKelvey, el cofundador, anunciaron que la firma de Silicon Valley ha firmado un contrato de arrendamiento de 15 años para el edificio del centro de la sede de Post-Dispatch. Según el periódico local, se mudarán a 901 North 10th Street el próximo mes.
Fox 2 informa que el arrendamiento del edificio le daría espacio a la compañía para 1.400 empleados locales, lo que duplicará su fuerza laboral. Square actualmente emplea a unas 500 personas en el distrito tecnológico Cortex en el West End central.
Dorsey dijo: “Hemos demostrado que St. Louis puede ser sostenible y continuaremos agregando nuevos empleos”.
La compañía ha dicho que planea trasladar a todos sus empleados de Cortex al edificio del centro de la ciudad en los próximos años.