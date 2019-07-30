Square Inc will move to downtown St. Louis

Square Inc., the mobile credit and debit card payment app company, plants to bring more high tech jobs to the St. Louis area.

Jack Dorsey, the CEO, and Jim McKelvey, the co-founder, announced the Silicon Valley firm has signed a 15-year lease for the Post-Dispatch headquarters building downtown. According to the local newspaper, they will be moving to 901 North 10th Street next month.

Fox 2 reports that the building lease would give the company space for 1,400 local employees which will double its workforce. Square currently employs abut 500 people in the Cortex tech district in the Central West End.

Dorsey said: “We’ve proven St. Louis can be sustainable and will continue to add new jobs.”

The company has said it plans to move all of its employees from Cortex to the downtown building within the next few years.