Sri Lanka says international network is involved in attacks

Sri Lanka has invoked emergency powers following the devastating bomb attacks on hotels and churches, for which it has blamed militants with foreign links.

The Easter Sunday attacks killed 290 people and wounded nearly 500.

Reuters reports that the emergency law gives police and the military extensive powers to detain and interrogate suspects without court orders, and it is planned to go into effect at midnight local time, the president’s office said.

Police said 87 bomb detonators were found at Colombo’s main bus station. The country’s capital also suffered attacks in hotels and churches.

There was no claim of responsibility for Sunday’s attacks but authorities are focusing on Islamist militants in the Buddhist-majority country.

Investigators said seven suicide bombers took part in the attacks while a government spokesman said an international network was involved.

Police said 24 people had been arrested, but they haven’t revealed any more details.