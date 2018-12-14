St. Charles man charged with murder in St. Louis

The St. Louis City Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Matthew Mancini, of St. Charles, with the murder of 29-year-old Mark Burnett of St. Louis.
Fox 2 reports that Mancini was charged with murder and armed criminal action.
St. Louis police executed a search warrant in the 4100 block of Louisiana on December 11th. When entering the residence, officers discovered the deceased body of Burnett, who had died from a gunshot wound.
Mancini, the suspect in the homicide, was taken into custody at the scene.
Mancini is currently being held at the St. Louis Justice Center on a $400,000 cash only bond.
Hombre de St. Charles acusado de asesinato en St. Louis
La Oficina del Fiscal del Circuito de la Ciudad de St. Louis ha acusado a Matthew Mancini, de St. Charles, de 22 años, de haber cometido el asesinato de Mark Burnett, de St. Louis, de 29 años de edad.
Fox 2 informa que Mancini fue acusado de asesinato y acción criminal armada.
La policía de St. Louis ejecutó una orden de registro en el bloque 4100 de Louisiana el 11 de diciembre. Al entrar en la residencia, los oficiales descubrieron el cadáver de Burnett, quien había muerto a causa de una herida de bala.
Mancini, el sospechoso del homicidio, fue detenido en la escena.
Mancini se encuentra actualmente en el St. Louis Justice Center con un bono de solo $400,000 en efectivo.