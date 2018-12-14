St. Charles man charged with murder in St. Louis

The St. Louis City Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Matthew Mancini, of St. Charles, with the murder of 29-year-old Mark Burnett of St. Louis.

Fox 2 reports that Mancini was charged with murder and armed criminal action.

St. Louis police executed a search warrant in the 4100 block of Louisiana on December 11th. When entering the residence, officers discovered the deceased body of Burnett, who had died from a gunshot wound.

Mancini, the suspect in the homicide, was taken into custody at the scene.

Mancini is currently being held at the St. Louis Justice Center on a $400,000 cash only bond.



