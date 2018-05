St. Charles man on a drug binge commits burglary, kidnapping

A man was arrested Monday in St. Charles on charges of breaking and entering and the kidnapping of a woman, according to court documents.

36-year-old Aaron Kyle Stevens was charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree burglary. His bail is set at $200,000 cash.

Police said that Stevens admitted being on an “alcohol and drug-infused binge” for the last two weeks, which included methamphetamine, prescription pills and whiskey.

Stevens’ crime spree began Sunday night at his ex-wife’s home. The woman told police that Stevens assaulted her in her home located at the 2400 block of West Adams and then stole her car and forced her to go with him when he left early Monday morning. Police took the woman into protective custody.

Around 5:50 a.m., an officer located Stevens walking in the area of Hackman and Executive Drive. Stevens then ran into a home with the garage open in the 2600 block of McClay.

There was a family inside, who managed to get out safely, except for a woman, who Stevens held hostage. The family called the police and the St. Charles County Regional SWAT team responded to the scene, surrounded the home and began negotiating with Stevens, who told authorities he was armed.

“Stevens took the victim hostage while fleeing from police in an effort to use her as leverage,” court documents allege.

After more than three hours, Stevens surrendered. Police searched the home for a firearm but only found a pocket knife.

Stevens faces now two felony charges of burglary and kidnapping. A police document outlined additional felonies of stealing and sodomy.