St. Louis alderman arrested for outstanding warrants

A St. Louis alderman was arrested on Tuesday for outstanding warrants, following a traffic stop.

Sgt. Keith Barrett, a spokesman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, said that officers pulled over Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, of the 21st Ward, for speeding.

According to information published by Fox 2, it was then that police discovered Collins-Muhammad had four active city bench warrants and five fugitive traffic warrants from other jurisdictions. He was arrested for the outstanding warrants and ticketed for speeding, driving without a seatbelt, and driving while his license was revoked.

This is not the first time Collins-Muhammad has been arrested on traffic violations.

According to the local news source, in March 2018, the alderman was arrested after rear-ending a vehicle at a stop sign. At the time, Collins-Muhammad had five active city bench warrants and a fugitive warrant from Jefferson City. At the time, also, he was ticketed for driving on a suspended license and failure to display proof of insurance.

Collins-Muhammad told reporter Elliott Davis that he regretted the mistake and was too busy dealing with business in the ward that he neglected to handle the matter. When asked by Davis why he didn’t take advantage of the city’s amnesty program for people with tickets, the alderman said it was something he should have considered.