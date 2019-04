St. Louis alderman asks governor to bring in Missouri National Guard to fight crime

St. Louis Alderman Brandon Bosley has had enough with the vicious murders and shootings in north city, and he is asking the governor to bring in the state national guard.

“My blood is boiling. I’m not mad, I’m hurt. I’m saddened,” said the alderman.

KSDK reports that the Ward 3 alderman has lived most of his life in north St. Louis, but he’s never seen crime like this.

“This is not normal. We are not in Afghanistan,” Bosley said.

Bosley is calling on Governor Mike Parson to send in the Missouri National Guard particularly after an incident that took place on Saturday, when a man driving down an alley near Florissant Avenue when another car was blocking the street. The driver got out of the car to ask the other driver to move, and instead he was shot in the face and the stomach.

He said his strategy is in part due to the massive shortage of St. Louis police officers.

“If we had an Army member that was standing right there in a Humvee, or just sitting there, period, nine times out of 10, the four people that got shot on this particular corner wouldn’t have gotten shot,” Bosley said.

Parson’s office responded to Bosley on Monday afternoon.

“It’s certainly sad anytime someone is tragically affected by crime. While we understand the. Challenges, we are committed to working with local officials and jurisdictions all across Missouri on practical solutions to reduce crime,” Communications Director Steele Shippy said.