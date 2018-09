St. Louis Alderwoman sues police over teargassing at 2017 protest

St. Louis Alderwoman Megan Ellyia Green filed a lawsuit late Tuesday night against the police department over teargassing at a September 2017 protest.

On September 15, 2017, Green took to the streets to protest the city’s police department over the acquittal on Jason Stockley on the charge of murder. Police had maced protestors downtown and some of them made their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s house. As the Riverfront Times reports, windows were smashed and red paint was thrown onto the home, so police had to disperse the crowds.

However, Green claims that she saw police “indiscriminately firing tear gas at peaceful protesters,” shortly before the crowd dispersed. Green continues on to say that when 100 or so protesters took refuge in a synagogue, an officer pounded on the door.

“While inside, Ms. Green could hear SLMPD officers banging on the door and yelling. She could also see clouds of tear gas and that the synagogue entrance was surrounded by SLMPD officers,” her lawsuit details. “Ms. Green and the others stayed inside the Central Reform Congregation for at least an hour because officers had surrounded the synagogue. The people inside felt threatened by the police who were lying in wait.”

The lawsuit was filed by attorney Javad Khazaeli of Khazaeli Wyrsch LLC, and alleges that the actions were unlawful retaliation for people like Green exercising their First Amendment rights.

Green has said that if she wins the lawsuit, she will donate any awards from the litigation to the “25-Year Managed Racial Equity Fund” that the Ferguson Commission recommended the city create.