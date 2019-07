St. Louis among least expensive cities to live in, says new report

St. Louis is one of the least expensive cities to live in, according to a new ranking by website move.org, with ranked cities by lowest monthly cost of living, using crowdsourced data.

KSDK reports that St. Louis came in at No. 19, with an average monthly cost of living of $1,632.49. The report was compiled by move.org, a website that provides information about moving and storage services and costs.

Kansas City reported a higher monthly cost of living, of $1,727.13, coming in at No. 28 in the list. Another Midwestern neighbor, Chicago, came in at No. 61, with a monthly cost of $2,495.78, said the report.

move.org researched living expenses in 75 popular cities in the United States and then ranked them based on affordability. In order to calculate each city’s monthly average cost of living, the website added costs for the following five categories, taking figures from numbeo.com for last month, a website compiling a database of user-contributed information worldwide.

The categories were: rent for a one-bedroom apartment; utilities (electricity, water, etc.); internet service; gasoline; food (groceries plus occasional restaurant meals).

According to the ranking, St. Louis’ cost of living breaks down as follows:

Utilities: $188.66

Internet: $53.24

Gasoline: $128.01 monthly ($2.51 per gallon)

Food: $299.71

The least expensive city to live in was El Paso, Texas, with a mostly cost of living of $1,182.96; the highest out of the 75 cities ranked was San Francisco, with monthly expenses of $4,210.60.