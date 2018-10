St. Louis Announces Expansion of America’s Center Convention Complex

St. Louis Officials have announced plans for an expansion of the America’s Center Convention Complex, adding 92,000 square feet of exhibit space as well as a 65,000-square-foot multipurpose ballroom to the venue, among other developments.

The officials said that the $175 million project is aimed to better position the Complex for larger-scale and more technically advanced conventions and events for years to come.

Mayor Lyda Krewson expressed her excitement over the project. “I’m excited to announce a joint commitment between St. Louis City and St. Louis County in America’s Center. This investment has paid off for the St. Louis region in the past and it will continue to do so in the future.”

The venue was built in 1977 as the Cervantes Convention Center, and it hosts approximately 100 events each year, totaling more than 600,000 attendees and 300,000 room nights, according to Discover St. Louis.

The funding for the project will come from extending payments from a fund created to build The Dome stadium at America’s Center, in which additional taxes are collected from St. Louis city and county hotels and motels.

Explore St. Louis President Kathleen Ratcliffe said regarding the expansion: “The America’s Center plays a critical role as an economic driver for the entire region. The Complex is truly a window for the hundreds of thousands of event attendees who visit us and are hopefully inspired to return here for future leisure or business event purposes.”