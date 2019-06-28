St. Louis Aquarium wants help in naming blue lobster

The new Aquarium at Union Station wants fans to help name their rare new blue lobster, which came as a gift from a Boston restaurant owner after the blues beat the Bruins for the Stanley Cup.

As it was previously reported, the owner of Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar on Cape cod decided to give a unique blue lobster to the new St. Louis Aquarium, which is currently under construction inside Union Station. The lobster arrived to its new home last week.

Fox 2 reports that the blue lobster is 11 inches long and weighs about 1.5 pounds. The lobster is estimated to be about 7 years old, and they can live up to 100.

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station posted the following update to their Facebook page:

“NAME THE BLUE LOBSTER!

After spending a week with “Little Blue” we’ve come to know him quite well. Here are a few fun facts:

He is a male lobster. He started from the bottom and now he’s here. He’s majestic. He enjoys the finer things in life. He’s blue. We think he’s about 7 years old.

It’s time to give him an OFFICIAL NAME. We’ve compiled a list of the most popular options. Three choices:

‘Love’ this post to keep his name the same, LITTLE BLUE.

‘Haha’ this post for LOUIE THE LOBSTER.

‘Wow’ this post for LORD STANLEY THE LOBSTER

Voting goes until Monday morning! Tell your friends!”