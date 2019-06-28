St. Louis Aquarium wants help in naming blue lobster

The new Aquarium at Union Station wants fans to help name their rare new blue lobster, which came as a gift from a Boston restaurant owner after the blues beat the Bruins for the Stanley Cup.
As it was previously reported, the owner of Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar on Cape cod decided to give a unique blue lobster to the new St. Louis Aquarium, which is currently under construction inside Union Station. The lobster arrived to its new home last week.
Fox 2 reports that the blue lobster is 11 inches long and weighs about 1.5 pounds. The lobster is estimated to be about 7 years old, and they can live up to 100.
The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station posted the following update to their Facebook page:
“NAME THE BLUE LOBSTER!
After spending a week with “Little Blue” we’ve come to know him quite well. Here are a few fun facts:
- He is a male lobster.
- He started from the bottom and now he’s here.
- He’s majestic.
- He enjoys the finer things in life.
- He’s blue.
- We think he’s about 7 years old.
It’s time to give him an OFFICIAL NAME. We’ve compiled a list of the most popular options. Three choices:
‘Love’ this post to keep his name the same, LITTLE BLUE.
‘Haha’ this post for LOUIE THE LOBSTER.
‘Wow’ this post for LORD STANLEY THE LOBSTER
Voting goes until Monday morning! Tell your friends!”
Acuario de St. Louis quiere ayuda para nombrar langosta azul
El nuevo Acuario en Union Station quiere que los fanáticos ayuden a nombrar su nueva y rara langosta azul, que fue un regalo del dueño de un restaurante de Boston después de que los azules derrotaran a los Bruins para la Copa Stanley.
Como se informó anteriormente, el propietario de Arnold’s Lobster y Clam Bar en Cape Cod decidió entregar una langosta azul única al nuevo Acuario de St. Louis, que actualmente se encuentra en construcción dentro de Union Station. La langosta llegó a su nuevo hogar la semana pasada.
Fox 2 informa que la langosta azul mide 11 pulgadas de largo y pesa alrededor de 1.5 libras. Se estima que la langosta tiene alrededor de 7 años, y pueden vivir hasta 100.
El acuario de St. Louis en Union Station publicó la siguiente actualización en su página de Facebook:
“¡NOMBRA LA LANGOSTA AZUL!
Después de pasar una semana con “Little Blue”, llegamos a conocerlo bastante bien. Aquí hay algunos datos divertidos:
Es una langosta macho.
Empezó desde abajo y ahora está aquí.
El es majestuoso
Disfruta de las cosas buenas de la vida.
El es azul
Creemos que tiene unos 7 años.
Es hora de darle un NOMBRE OFICIAL. Hemos compilado una lista de las opciones más populares. Tres opciones:
“Ama” este post para mantener su nombre igual, LITTLE BLUE.
“Jaja” este post para LOUIE THE LOBSTER.
“Wow” este post para LORD STANLEY THE LOBSTER
¡La votación va hasta el lunes por la mañana! ¡Dile a tus amigos!”