St. Louis Blues arena will get state money for renovations

The St. Louis Blues, Stanley Cup champions, will receive up $70 million in state subsidies over two decades to help pay for renovations to the Enterprise Center, as per a signed legislation on Tuesday by Gov. Mike Parson.

The Enterprise Center is the home of the St. Louis’ hockey team, which won its first-ever NHL title in the franchise history. Fox 2 reports that the annual state payments for the Enterprise Center would start in the 2022 fiscal year. Supporters say the improvements to the arena are essential as St. Louis competes with similar arenas in other cities to attract U.S. Olympic and college sports events.

The state of Missouri already provides $3 million of annual subsidies for the stadiums used by the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals. The legislation also extends those subsidies for ten more years.